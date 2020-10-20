Danish sub killer surrounded by police after failed prison escape

Peter Madsen was surrounded by police on Tuesday after a failed prison escape bid.

The Danish man sentenced to life in jail for the murder of journalist Kim Wall had been "arrested and removed from the scene".

Danish tabloid BT reported Madsen had taken a hostage and threatened prison staff with a pistol-like object to force his way out of the facility.

The Danish man sentenced to life in jail for the murder of journalist Kim Wall aboard his homemade submarine was surrounded by police on Tuesday after a failed prison escape bid, police said.

"Peter Madsen has tried to escape," a Copenhagen police official told AFP, adding that "a police action is still ongoing".

Danish submarine killer caught after prison escapePeter Madsen, who was convicted of killing Swedish journalist Kim Wall in a self-built submarine in 2017, was caught by Danish authorities on Tuesday after he briefly escaped from prison #Danemark https://t.co/G20oE31Ar8 — Randa HABIB (@RandaHabib) October 20, 2020

Police confirmed on Twitter that Madsen had been "arrested and removed from the scene" after being surrounded by police officers, with unconfirmed reports he had threatened them with an explosive device.

It quoted witnesses who said he managed to drive away in a white van before police stopped him.

Photos from the scene showed Madsen sitting on the grass by a leafy wall next to a road a few hundreds metres from the prison, with two police officers lying prone on the ground pointing their weapons at him.

Madsen, a 49-year-old submarine enthusiast, was convicted in April 2018 of murdering the 30-year-old journalist Kim Wall as she interviewed him on board his submarine in August 2017.

In a documentary that aired in September, he confessed for the first time to the killing, after having insisted during the trial that her death was an accident.

"There is only one who is guilty, and that is me," Madsen said in the documentary.

In a case that made headlines around the world, Madsen had however admitted to the court that he chopped up her corpse and threw her body parts into the sea.

