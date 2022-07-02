Daughter of murdered Mexican reporter dies of wounds

The daughter of a journalist murdered this week in Mexico died on Friday of wounds sustained in the attack that claimed her father's life, the family said.

Cinthya De la Cruz Martinez, 23, died in a hospital in Ciudad Victoria in Tamulipas state, a relative told reporters.

She was shot on Wednesday along with her father Antonio de la Cruz, 48, by two men on a motorcycle while leaving their home in the city.

The reporter, who worked for the newspaper Expreso, had frequently denounced alleged corruption involving local politicians on social media.

He was also a spokesperson for a political party, Movimiento Ciudadano.

De la Cruz was the 12th journalist killed so far in Mexico in 2022, which is already one of the deadliest years yet for the nation's press, according to media rights groups.

More than 150 journalists have been murdered since 2000 in Mexico, one of the world's most dangerous countries for the media, with only a fraction of the crimes resulting in convictions.

