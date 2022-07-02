40m ago

add bookmark

Daughter of murdered Mexican reporter dies of wounds

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Antonio De la Cruz was the 12th journalist killed in Mexico this year, which is already one of the deadliest years yet for the nation's press.
Antonio De la Cruz was the 12th journalist killed in Mexico this year, which is already one of the deadliest years yet for the nation's press.
Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The daughter of a journalist murdered this week in Mexico died on Friday of wounds sustained in the attack that claimed her father's life, the family said.

Cinthya De la Cruz Martinez, 23, died in a hospital in Ciudad Victoria in Tamulipas state, a relative told reporters.

She was shot on Wednesday along with her father Antonio de la Cruz, 48, by two men on a motorcycle while leaving their home in the city.

The reporter, who worked for the newspaper Expreso, had frequently denounced alleged corruption involving local politicians on social media.

He was also a spokesperson for a political party, Movimiento Ciudadano.

De la Cruz was the 12th journalist killed so far in Mexico in 2022, which is already one of the deadliest years yet for the nation's press, according to media rights groups.

More than 150 journalists have been murdered since 2000 in Mexico, one of the world's most dangerous countries for the media, with only a fraction of the crimes resulting in convictions.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mexicomedia
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 6139 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
90% - 107523 votes
Only certain circumstances
5% - 5473 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

5h ago

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.50
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
19.96
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.21
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.0%
Gold
1,810.71
0.0%
Silver
19.89
0.0%
Palladium
1,964.46
0.0%
Platinum
892.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
111.63
+2.3%
Top 40
59,640
-0.8%
All Share
65,662
-0.9%
Resource 10
61,245
-4.1%
Industrial 25
80,264
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,564
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

30 Jun

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo