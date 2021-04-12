20m ago

add bookmark

Daunte Wright killing: Latest US police shooting of black man in Minneapolis sparks fresh protests

  • Fresh protests broke out in a suburb of Minneapolis after 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop.
  • Police wanted to take Wright into custody, but when he got back into his car, one of the officers fired their weapon and struck him.
  • The shooting incident comes during the ongoing trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, over the death of George Floyd.

Minneapolis – Protests broke out on Sunday night after US police fatally shot a young black man in a suburb of Minneapolis – where a former police officer is currently on trial for the murder of George Floyd.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the police station in Brooklyn Center, northwest of Minneapolis, with police later firing tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd, according to an AFP videojournalist.

By around midnight local time, the National Guard was on the scene, police had declared an illegal assembly, and the Brooklyn Center mayor said he would "be issuing a curfew order shortly".

The mother of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old black man, told a crowd earlier on Sunday evening that he called her to say he had been pulled over by police, local media reported.

Katie Wright said she heard officers tell her son to put his phone down, and then one of the officers ended the call. Soon after, her son's girlfriend told her he had been shot.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed to AFP it was "investigating an officer-involved shooting incident" in Brooklyn Center, but declined to identify the victim.

According to a statement from the Brooklyn Center Police Department, officers pulled over a driver for a traffic violation. When they discovered he had an outstanding warrant, they tried to take him into custody.

He got back into his car, and one of the officers fired their weapon, striking the driver, who died at the scene.

'Justice for Daunte Wright'

A female passenger in the car suffered "non-life-threatening injuries" and was transported to a local hospital, said the statement, which did not identify the woman.

Photos from the protest showed men stomping on the windshield of a police cruiser. Police fired rubber bullets to try to disperse the protesters, according to the Star Tribune.

After about an hour, the police presence eased, and the crowd lit candles and wrote messages such as "Justice for Daunte Wright" in chalk on the street.

A protester jumps between two police cruisers
A man jumps between two police cruisers as people confront police on 11 April 2021 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, during protests over the shooting of Daunte Wright.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott called the shooting "tragic".

"We are asking the protesters to continue to be peaceful and that peaceful protesters are not dealt with force," he wrote on Twitter.

But clashes broke out again soon after as another group of several hundred protesters gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Headquarters and were met with tear gas and flash bangs.

The shooting comes during the ongoing trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing charges of manslaughter and murder over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.

Floyd's killing sparked months of protests in the United States against racism and police brutality and attracted international outrage.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daunte wrightgeorge floydusus shootingsprotestspolice
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 6782 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1972 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 8125 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.63
(+0.2)
GBP/ZAR
20.11
(+0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.38
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.14
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.5)
Gold
1,737.64
(-0.4)
Silver
25.05
(-0.8)
Platinum
1,186.00
(-1.5)
Brent Crude
62.95
(-0.4)
Palladium
2,643.00
(+0.0)
All Share
66,407
(-1.2)
Top 40
60,675
(-1.3)
Financial 15
12,065
(-0.5)
Industrial 25
86,681
(-1.0)
Resource 10
67,282
(-1.9)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys roof
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

09 Apr

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo