Dead body found on plane which flew from Iran in Germany

A man's corpse was found in the undercarriage of a Lufthansa aircraft.

The plane arrived in Frankfurt from Iran on Thursday.

The body was found during a maintenance inspection, a police spokesperson said.

A dead body was found in the undercarriage of a Lufthansa aircraft that arrived in Frankfurt from Iran, police told AFP on Friday.

The man's corpse was found during maintenance work, a spokesperson for the police in the state of Hesse said.

The plane landed in Frankfurt early on Thursday morning and had flown in from the Iranian capital Tehran.

An oxygen canister and a mask were found next to the body, the police said, adding that an investigation has been launched.

Turmoil in Iran

The discovery comes as thousands of people took part in protests in Tehran and other Iranian cities to denounce a mass shooting at a key shrine that killed more than a dozen worshippers.

The Sunni Muslim extremist Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attack on the Shiite shrine of Shah Cherah in the southern city of Shiraz.

Authorities said at least 15 people were killed and 19 others were wounded when a lone gunman stormed the holy site and fired at worshippers during evening prayers.

State television broadcast live footage as crowds gathered after weekly Friday prayers.

The rallies were called for by the Islamic Council of Coordination, which runs government-approved protests, "to denounce the terrorist attack in Shiraz", the channel said.

Women clad in black chador garments or wearing headscarves joined men of all ages at the rallies, with protesters chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel".

The attack on the Shiraz shrine came on the same day that thousands of people paid tribute to Mahsa Amini, 40 days after her death in police custody.

Amini, 22, died in police custody on September 16, three days after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly breaching the country's Islamic dress code for women.



