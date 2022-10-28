19m ago

add bookmark

Dead body found on plane which flew from Iran in Germany

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A dead body was found in the undercarriage of a Lufthansa plane.
A dead body was found in the undercarriage of a Lufthansa plane.
NurPhoto / Contributor
  • A man's corpse was found in the undercarriage of a Lufthansa aircraft. 
  • The plane arrived in Frankfurt from Iran on Thursday. 
  • The body was found during a maintenance inspection, a police spokesperson said. 

A dead body was found in the undercarriage of a Lufthansa aircraft that arrived in Frankfurt from Iran, police told AFP on Friday.

The man's corpse was found during maintenance work, a spokesperson for the police in the state of Hesse said.

The plane landed in Frankfurt early on Thursday morning and had flown in from the Iranian capital Tehran.

An oxygen canister and a mask were found next to the body, the police said, adding that an investigation has been launched.

Turmoil in Iran

The discovery comes as thousands of people took part in protests in Tehran and other Iranian cities to denounce a mass shooting at a key shrine that killed more than a dozen worshippers.

The Sunni Muslim extremist Islamic State group claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attack on the Shiite shrine of Shah Cherah in the southern city of Shiraz.

Authorities said at least 15 people were killed and 19 others were wounded when a lone gunman stormed the holy site and fired at worshippers during evening prayers.

READ | Iran security forces 'open fire' as thousands mourn Mahsa Amini

State television broadcast live footage as crowds gathered after weekly Friday prayers.

The rallies were called for by the Islamic Council of Coordination, which runs government-approved protests, "to denounce the terrorist attack in Shiraz", the channel said.

Women clad in black chador garments or wearing headscarves joined men of all ages at the rallies, with protesters chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel".

The attack on the Shiraz shrine came on the same day that thousands of people paid tribute to Mahsa Amini, 40 days after her death in police custody.

Amini, 22, died in police custody on September 16, three days after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly breaching the country's Islamic dress code for women.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
germanyiranprotestsdeath
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think it's fair to ban pit bulls as domestic animals in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
100%, I think a ban is long overdue
57% - 5449 votes
Nope, the problem isn’t the dog breed, it's the pet owners
32% - 3063 votes
A blanket ban won’t work, but cops need to go after breeders as something needs to change
12% - 1117 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

11h ago

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.17
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
21.05
-1.2%
Rand - Euro
18.05
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.1%
Gold
1,639.41
-1.4%
Silver
19.03
-2.9%
Palladium
1,898.00
-2.5%
Platinum
945.52
-1.8%
Brent Crude
96.96
+1.3%
Top 40
59,687
-1.3%
All Share
66,386
-1.1%
Resource 10
62,567
-1.2%
Industrial 25
77,460
-1.8%
Financial 15
15,689
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams

9h ago

WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams
Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal...

7h ago

Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal business
'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion...

9h ago

'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion projects into paydays
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo