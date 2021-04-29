10m ago

add bookmark

Deadly California fire was started to cover up a murder: police

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Victor Serriteno and Priscilla Castro. (Photos via Vacaville and Oakland police departments)
Victor Serriteno and Priscilla Castro. (Photos via Vacaville and Oakland police departments)
  • A fire that killed two people last year was intentionally set to cover up a murder, investigators have revealed.
  • Police found the burned body of 32-year-old missing person Priscilla Castro close to where the fire was started.
  • Victor Serriteno, who was arrested in September and accused of killing Castro, now faces additional charges of arson and murder.

A California fire that killed two people last year was intentionally set to cover up a murder, investigators revealed in a press briefing.

The Markley Fire was started in Northern California's Solano County on August 18, 2020 near where police found the burned body of 32-year-old missing person Priscilla Castro.

Authorities had previously said Castro was reported missing after she went on a date with Victor Serriteno two days before the fire. She was not seen again.

"Based on an extensive, eight-month investigation, we believe Serriteno deliberately set the Markley Fire in an attempt to conceal his crime," Tom Ferrara, the Solano County Sheriff, said in a briefing Wednesday.

Serriteno, who was arrested in September and accused of killing Castro, now faces additional charges of arson and the murders of both men - 82-year-old Douglas Mai and 64-year old Leon "James" Bone - who died in their homes as a result of the fire.

The Markley Fire later merged with a series of other fires to form the LNU Lightning Complex, one of the largest wildfires in the state's history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The other fires were believed to have been sparked after nearly 11 000 lightning strikes hit the northern part of the state as it endured a historic heatwave

Collectively, the fire complex scorched over 363 000 acres across California's famed wine country and burned down almost 1 500 structures after forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents.

The massive inferno tore through the area north of San Francisco for two months and killed six people.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uscalifornia wildfirescrime
Lottery
Sweet end to the public holiday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 6190 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 2082 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 3033 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.21
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
19.80
(-0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.22
(-0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.06
(-0.3)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.6)
Gold
1,776.12
(-0.3)
Silver
26.31
(+0.4)
Platinum
1,219.00
(-0.3)
Brent Crude
67.27
(+1.3)
Palladium
2,943.50
(+0.3)
All Share
67,722
(-0.0)
Top 40
61,824
(-0.0)
Financial 15
12,608
(+1.5)
Industrial 25
86,675
(-0.3)
Resource 10
69,574
(-0.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo