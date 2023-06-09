53m ago

Share

Deadly dreams: record Everest season among most dangerous

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A combination of extreme weather, corner-cutting on safety, and inexperienced and "impatient" foreign climbers has resulted in one of Everest's deadliest mountaineering seasons.
  • According to expert climbers, several of the 17 people killed or missing and presumed dead this season could have avoided disaster.
  • The tough guides say the mountain was the coldest they have ever experienced, with freezing temperatures far lower than usual adding to the danger.

Scaling Everest is always dangerous, but expedition organisers have warned that a combination of extreme weather, corner-cutting on safety, and inexperienced and "impatient" foreign climbers has resulted in one of the peak's deadliest mountaineering seasons.

As the last search and rescue teams hang up their boots and the tent city at base camp packs up for the year, expert climbers say several of the 17 people killed or missing and presumed dead this season could have avoided disaster.

"This season was very bad overall," said expedition organiser Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, of Imagine Nepal Trek and Expedition, whose team was responsible for opening the route to the summit.

"The main reason is that the weather was extremely cold... but there was also carelessness."

Higher death numbers were recorded in past seasons, but those tolls included several killed in single large-scale disasters.

In 2014, 16 Nepali guides were killed by an avalanche, with climbing closed for the season thereafter.

The deadliest season was in 2015, when at least 18 people died in an earthquake that also killed nearly 9 000 people across Nepal.

This season, 12 people died and five others are missing.

Ten of them were foreigners, the highest such toll on record, as well as seven Nepalis: guides, mountain workers and a climber.

Around five climbers die each year on the oxygen-starved paths to the 8 849-metre icy peak.

Some say too many of the foreign mountaineers are ill-prepared for what remains a major test of body and soul.

Nepal issued a record 478 permits for foreign clients this season, with around 600 climbers and guides reaching the top, prompting some to suggest there is a need to cut numbers.

Minus 40 degrees 

The tough guides say the mountain was the coldest they have ever experienced, with freezing temperatures far lower than usual adding to the danger.

"It should already have been warm, around minus 28 degrees Celsius," said Mingma Gyalje Sherpa.

"This year it was even down to minus 40 degrees."

Climate change is dramatically altering weather patterns and causing extreme fluctuations in temperature, but scientists caution against linking individual events directly to global heating without evidence.

Three of Mingma Gyalje Sherpa's route-opening team - Dawa Tseri, Pemba Tenzing and Lakpa Rita Sherpa - died after dropping off ropes at Camp 2 when a serac ice block fell and buried them in the Khumbu icefall.

As the season progressed, more climbers died or were reported missing in the icy heights.

Several others suffered frostbite and infections related to high-altitude pulmonary edema, when liquid accumulates in air spaces of the lungs.

Mingma Gyalje Sherpa said the freezing weather and high winds meant many Nepali guides and porters suffered frostbite early in the season.

That had a knock-on impact, especially for equipping higher altitude camps.

"It meant that Camp 4 was not prepared enough and not all supplies reached there... but clients were impatient and climbing began," he said.

He added:

I think some of the casualties could have been prevented if all the supplies were there.

The rapid growth of the climbing industry has created fierce competition among companies for business, also raising fears that some are cutting corners on safety.

Lukas Furtenbach, of Austria-based Furtenbach Adventures, said that a majority of the deaths could have been avoided "with mandatory safety standards".

"These accidents do all have a similar pattern," Furtenbach said.

"This, in combination with the fact that oxygen cylinders have been stolen from several teams, including ours, shows one of the main problems this season - oxygen logistics and safety standards."

'Overworked' 

Many climbers dropped out this season, even after paying a non-refundable $11 000 for a permit and at least $30 000 more for the expedition.

Dawa Steven Sherpa of expedition organiser Asian Trekking said:

It shook people's confidence. When you keep seeing people getting sick, having to be rescued, or bodies being brought down, even the fittest climber has doubts.

But the season took a heavier toll on Nepali guides, usually ethnic Sherpas from the valleys around Everest, who are considered the backbone of the climbing industry and bear huge risks to carry equipment and food, fix ropes and repair ladders.

The increased need for rescues also demanded more staffing.

Mountain guide Gelje Sherpa, 30, made headlines after he abandoned his client's Everest bid to rescue a Malaysian climber from the "death zone" above 8 000 metres, carrying him down on his back when he couldn't be dragged.

"It has been an emotionally and physically draining year for the Sherpas," Dawa Steven Sherpa said.

"Some left, many were injured, which meant that those still on the mountain were overworked. Everyone was exhausted."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mount everestnepalchina
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your feelings about the rise of ransom kidnappings in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's always been a problem, but was underreported before
9% - 134 votes
The crisis requires a tactical response from SAPS
13% - 194 votes
SA's security cluster remains asleep at the wheel
78% - 1138 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

07 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.74
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.54
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.18
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.60
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Platinum
1,009.69
0.0%
Palladium
1,364.32
+0.2%
Gold
1,965.90
+0.0%
Silver
24.36
+0.4%
Brent Crude
75.96
-1.3%
Top 40
71,628
-0.1%
All Share
76,961
-0.1%
Resource 10
68,450
-1.1%
Industrial 25
102,918
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,894
+2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo