Deadly firefight at Kabul airport as US boosts airlift

  • A gunfight resulted in the death of person and the injury of three others in Afghanistan.
  • German and US troops were involved in the exchange.
  • There is ongoing chaos at Kabul airport as people try to flee Taliban rule.

Western security forces were involved in an exchange of fire with unidentified gunmen on Monday at Kabul airport, as US President Joe Biden sought to speed up the chaotic evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

One Afghan was killed and three others were injured in a dawn firefight that according to the German military erupted between Afghan guards and unknown assailants.

German and American troops "participated in further exchange of fire", the German army said in a statement.

This was the latest episode in a chaotic operation overseen by the US army that has seen about 30 000 people evacuated from Afghanistan since the Taliban marched into Kabul on 15 August, taking effective control of the country.

The Taliban, infamous for an ultra-strict interpretation of sharia law during their initial 1996 - 2001 rule, have repeatedly vowed a softer version this time.

Tragic scenes

But terrified Afghans continue to try and flee, overwhelming the operation at Kabul airport and leading to tragic scenes in which at least eight people have died.

The Taliban's victory ended two decades of war as they took advantage of Biden's decision to withdraw nearly all US troops from the country.

Biden, who has redeployed thousands back to Afghanistan to oversee the evacuations, has insisted he wants to end the US military presence and the airlifts by 31 August.

But with the European Union and Britain saying it would be impossible to get everyone out by then, Biden is under pressure to extend the deadline.

Speaking at the White House, Biden said on Sunday he hoped the airlift would not be extended, but said talks were under way to explore that possibility.

"There's discussions going among us and the military about extending," Biden said.

He acknowledged the tragic scenes at the airport, which have also included babies and children being passed to soldiers over razor-wire fences and men clinging to the outside of departing planes.

But he said they were part of the cost of departure.

"There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss and heart-breaking images you see," he said.

In an effort to ramp up the airlift, the US government ordered six major commercial airlines to fly back to the United States those who have been evacuated from Kabul to US bases in the Gulf and Europe.

