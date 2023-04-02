6m ago

Share

Deadly storms and tornadoes sweep through US

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • 21 people have died and dozens have been injured due to a major storm system with devastating winds and tornadoes in several US states since Friday.

  • Tennessee reported seven fatalities, while 14 other deaths were reported in Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Indiana, and Illinois.

  • The storm is now heading towards the US east coast, with thunderstorms, hail, and powerful winds expected until late Sunday, and more than 610,000 homes are currently without power.

The death toll from a major storm system that has lashed the south-central and eastern US with devastating winds and powerful tornadoes has risen to 21, with dozens of others injured, officials said Saturday.

A spokesperson for the emergency management agency in Tennessee, one of the states hardest hit by storms that have struck since Friday, confirmed seven weather-related fatalities to AFP.

That came on top of 14 deaths reported in Arkansas, Mississippi and Alabama in the south, and Indiana and Illinois in the Midwest. The storm system on Saturday was bearing down on the US east coast, with thunderstorms, hail and powerful winds predicted through late Sunday.

On Friday, the storm had sent multiple tornadoes -- some of exceptional size and power -- sweeping through Arkansas, including in the capital Little Rock, where they killed at least five people, the state's governor said.

Daylight revealed extensive damage, with several homes torn apart, cars overturned, power lines toppled and trees ripped out of the ground.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared a state of emergency and activated the national guard to help with recovery efforts.

She said she had spoken to President Joe Biden, who had promised to expedite federal aid.


The city of Wynne, in northeastern Arkansas, was "cut in half by damage from east to west," Mayor Jennifer Hobbs told CNN.

The National Weather Service had also issued tornado warnings for several other states, from as far north as Iowa to the southern state of Mississippi, where a twister last week killed 25 people and caused extensive property damage.

Calamity struck in the Illinois town of Belvidere, outside of Chicago, when severe weather caused the roof and part of the facade of the Apollo Theater to collapse while a heavy-metal band played on stage inside.

TV footage showed emergency personnel carrying out injured concert-goers on stretchers, while video posted on social media showed waist-high rubble on the floor of the concert venue, and a gaping hole in the roof.

Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle reported one death and 28 injuries, including five people hospitalized with serious injuries.

In Crawford County, in southern Illinois, three people died when a house collapsed, likely from a tornado hit, said Kevin Sur, spokesman for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

In the neighboring state of Indiana, three people were killed by a storm in Sullivan County, on the border with Illinois, several US media outlets reported, citing local authorities.

Overnight tornadoes also claimed one life in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, and one in Madison County, Alabama, emergency officials reported Saturday.

ROLLING FORK, MISSISSIPPI - MARCH 28: Women hug am
Women hug among the rubble of a home as cleanup continues in the aftermath of Friday's tornado on 28 March, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Mississippi.

More than 610,000 homes were without power Saturday, according to the poweroutage.us website.

As the storm tracked north-eastward, the highest number of outages on Saturday afternoon were in the states of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Several mid-Atlantic states were under high wind warnings.

"Maximum wind gusts could approach 100km per hour throughout much of the Appalachians, upper Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic today," the National Weather System warned.

Tornadoes are common in the United States, especially in the center and south of the country.

President Biden on Friday visited the Mississippi city of Rolling Fork, one of the worst-hit areas in last week's tornado.

In December 2021, tornadoes killed about 80 people in Kentucky.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usweather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you still optimistic about the future of South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believe the potential is still there
19% - 730 votes
No, I feel we cannot reverse the damage that has been done
49% - 1931 votes
I will only be able to say after the 2024 elections
32% - 1258 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress

31 Mar

LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.79
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
21.97
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.34
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.90
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
991.31
0.0%
Palladium
1,460.24
0.0%
Gold
1,969.50
0.0%
Silver
24.11
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.89
+1.6%
Top 40
70,498
-0.8%
All Share
76,100
-0.8%
Resource 10
66,234
-1.9%
Industrial 25
102,950
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,496
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Heart surgery gives 9-year-old Tzaneen girl new lease on life

31 Mar

Heart surgery gives 9-year-old Tzaneen girl new lease on life
This talented trio of kids from Joburg are set to take the world by storm

31 Mar

This talented trio of kids from Joburg are set to take the world by storm
Joburg woman celebrates 10-year 'lungaversary' after successful double lung...

31 Mar

Joburg woman celebrates 10-year 'lungaversary' after successful double lung transplant
This Cape Town woman provides free access to women's sexual health through her app...

31 Mar

This Cape Town woman provides free access to women's sexual health through her app and website
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the...

30 Mar

It’s gin o’clock anytime, anywhere: Tasty spirit c0.0lers you can make with the NEW Tanqueray 0.0 Alcohol Free
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo