42m ago

add bookmark

Deadly summer of extreme weather as climate change bites

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Climate scientists have long warned that the 21st century would see more natural disasters made worse or more likely by global warming. But a cascade of deadly extreme weather this summer in the northern hemisphere could make 2021 the year when climate predictions became a reality that can no longer be ignored.

From Death Valley-like temperatures in Canada to killer floods in China and Europe, we look at some of the worst disasters so far as the IPCC, the UN's climate change body, meets in Geneva.

The Mediterranean burns

Forest fires are raging around the Mediterranean from Turkey to Spain, with tourists evacuated in Italy and Greece and eight killed in the deadliest Turkish wildfires in decades.

The European Union sent three firefighting planes to Turkey on Monday as neighbouring Greece roasted in its worst heatwave since 1987.

Greek Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said "we are no longer talking about climate change but about a climate threat".

Deluge in China

The death toll in floods that hit China last month rose to 302 on Monday, with the central city of Zhengzhou deluged by a year's worth of rain in just three days.

Torrents of muddy water carried cars through the streets, and people were trapped in road tunnels and the subway system as the waters mounted.

Canada's heat dome

In late June, western Canada was caught under a "heat dome", a phenomenon causing scorching temperatures when hot air is trapped by high pressure fronts.

The country broke its record high temperature several times, finally hitting 49.6°C in the village of Lytton on 30 June. Lytton was then mostly destroyed by fire.

TAKE A LOOK | Harrowing video shows the Gulf of Mexico on fire after an oil pipeline rupture

The US Pacific northwest states of Washington and Oregon were also badly affected.

The exact death toll is not yet known but several hundred people are likely to have perished.

A study by a group of leading climate scientists found that the weather conditions would have been "virtually impossible" without human-caused climate change.

The World Weather Attribution group said global warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions made the June heatwave at least 150 times more likely to happen.

Deadly floods in Europe

In mid-July western Europe was hit by devastating floods after torrential rains ravaged entire villages and left at least 209 people dead in Germany and Belgium, as well as dozens missing.

The flooding also caused damage in Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

SEE | Photos show 'bathtub ring' along a parched Los Angeles reservoir, as California's drought grows more dire

Up to two months' worth of rainfall came down in two days in some parts of the region, waterlogging soil that was already near saturation.

California wildfires

Triggered by an alarming drought, the wildfire season is just starting in the American West where thousands of firefighters have already had to tackle more than 80 large blazes.

With 66 still burning and 3.4 million acres ravaged, President Joe Biden said at the weekend that climate change can no longer be ignored.

Some fires, including the Dixie blaze in northern California, have grown so large they are generating their own weather systems.

Marcus Kauffman, a specialist with the Oregon forestry department, said the blaze "feeds on itself" and has even been causing its own lightning.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
climate change
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
47% - 5848 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
43% - 5325 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 1327 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.36
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.01
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.07
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.62
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,810.26
-0.2%
Silver
25.46
+0.2%
Palladium
2,692.23
+0.3%
Platinum
1,060.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
72.89
-3.3%
Top 40
62,427
-0.4%
All Share
68,564
-0.4%
Resource 10
70,615
+0.1%
Industrial 25
86,468
-1.5%
Financial 15
13,097
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

7h ago

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 11: Jobodwana, Maswanganyi, Munyai qualify for men's...

02 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 11: Jobodwana, Maswanganyi, Munyai qualify for men's 200m semis
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

8h ago

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

8h ago

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'

01 Aug

Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'
So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

01 Aug

So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final
Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow

01 Aug

Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow
Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on...

01 Aug

Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on showcase event
Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban

01 Aug

Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban
Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'

01 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'
SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm...

31 Jul

SA sensations Leotlela, Simbine & Maswanganyi sprint their way into history: 'I'm hoping we can all go through'
Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'

31 Jul

Devastated Samaai contemplates retirement after Tokyo exit sorrow: 'That wasn't me'
Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m

31 Jul

Thompson-Herah storms to victory in women's Olympic 100m
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo