13m ago

add bookmark

Death toll from Cambodia casino fire reaches 25 as rescuers scour site

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • As rescuers scoured the charred ruins of a Cambodian hotel and casino complex, the death toll from the devastating fire rose to 25.
  • Police believe "there are many more bodies still trapped inside" as rescuers began entering the gutted complex.
  • Hundreds of Cambodian soldiers and police officers, along with volunteers from Thailand, are taking part in the search.

Rescuers scoured the charred ruins of a Cambodian hotel and casino complex on Friday as the death toll from a fire that forced people to jump from windows rose to 25.

Hundreds of people are believed to have been inside the Grand Diamond City venue, located in the town of Poipet within sight of the Thai border, when the blaze broke out late on Wednesday night.

"The death toll now is around 25," said Sek Sokhom, director of the information department for the province of Banteay Meanchey, adding that some of the bodies recovered were found in stairways.

Photos and video from the scene showed people huddling on windowsills to escape the flames, with one rescuer telling AFP he saw people desperately jumping from the roof as the blaze inched closer.

Earlier, a Cambodian police officer told AFP they believed "there are many more bodies still trapped inside" as rescuers began entering the gutted complex.

Hundreds of Cambodian soldiers and police officers, along with volunteers from Thailand, are taking part in the search.

Smoke was still occasionally rising from the complex on Friday as rescuers prepared to enter the buildings at around 7 am, with fire trucks on standby at the scene.

Jakkapong Ruengdech, a team leader with Thai rescue group the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, told AFP they needed to establish if there was still intense smoke or fire inside.

Another rescuer from the group, who asked not to be named, described the building as "unstable" and said the search would have to proceed cautiously.

'It got huge rapidly' 

Many of the injured have been taken to Thailand for treatment, with local officials on the Thai side saying more than 50 had been hospitalised, with 13 in critical condition.

The casino is one of many in Poipet, a border town popular with Thais who face strict restrictions on gambling within their country.

Thailand's foreign ministry said it was working closely with Cambodian authorities to find and identify Thais involved in the incident and was sending "additional equipment, consular officers and a police attache" to Poipet.

While gambling by Cambodians is also illegal under the country's laws, numerous casino-filled hotspots have flourished along the borders with Thailand and Vietnam.

At least 19 people were killed and many others are
A rescue team walks through a burned out part of the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino following a major fire at the complex, in Poipet in Banteay Meanchey province on 30 December, 2022.

A Grand Diamond City worker, who asked not to be named as it might affect her job, told AFP she was working on the third floor of the 17-floor hotel wing when the blaze broke out.

"At first, it was not a huge fire," she said. But she and a co-worker were soon forced to flee outside when the flames began rampaging towards them.

"It got huge rapidly," she said, still in a state of shock over the death and destruction.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Friday expressed condolences to the families of the victims, calling it a "tragedy".

Rescue efforts 

On Thursday, Thai rescuers had been forced to call off their efforts as night fell, with an officer from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation saying conditions were too dangerous to continue.

Around 100 rescuers had swarmed the complex throughout the day, some in heavy protective gear, in search of survivors or bodies.

But they struggled to reach some parts of the casino.

There is as yet no indication what caused the blaze, the latest in a series of fires that have struck popular entertainment establishments in the region.

In August, a fire in a Thai nightclub killed 26 people and injured scores more, while a blaze in a Vietnamese karaoke bar killed 32 people the following month.

Concerns have long been raised over a lax approach to health and safety regulations in parts of Southeast Asia, particularly in the region's innumerable bars, nightclubs and other entertainment venues.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cambodiafires
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Cyril Ramaphosa has been re-elected as the ANC president:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's what's best for the country
44% - 6111 votes
Zweli Mkhize was a better option
3% - 362 votes
It makes no difference
53% - 7442 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: End-of-year reflections on Eskom, Babita Deokaran and Phala Phala

28 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: End-of-year reflections on Eskom, Babita Deokaran and Phala Phala
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey

16 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 2): Turkey
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 1): South Korea
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.02
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.51
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
18.16
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.5%
Gold
1,816.96
+0.1%
Silver
23.82
-0.3%
Palladium
1,813.50
-0.2%
Platinum
1,054.50
-0.3%
Brent Crude
83.46
-0.6%
Top 40
66,816
-1.0%
All Share
72,921
-0.9%
Resource 10
70,802
-1.5%
Industrial 25
90,140
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,471
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with...

25 Dec

FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with Santa shoe boxes
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo