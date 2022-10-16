6m ago

Death toll from Thai nightclub fire rises to 25

A group of forensic police stand next to police tape around the Mountain B nightclub after a deadly fire in Sattahip district in Thailand's Chonburi province on August 5, 2022. Thailand's prime minister on August 5 ordered an investigation into a massive blaze that tore through a nightclub, killing at least 13 people.
The death toll from a fire that ripped through a Thai nightclub in early August has risen to 25, officials said on Sunday, with eight victims still receiving medical treatment.

The blaze broke out on 5 August at nightclub Mountain B in Thailand's eastern Chonburi province, roughly 150 kilometres southeast of Bangkok.

Authorities found 13 charred bodies inside the venue after the fire and 12 more people have died from their injuries since then.

Chonburi province's public relations office said the latest victim was a woman who died at a local hospital on Sunday. Local media reported she was 26.

Eight people remain in eight different hospitals with two of them on ventilators, a statement said.

Around 40 people were injured in the inferno, all of them believed to be Thai.

The fire erupted in the early hours with flammable foam on the club's walls accelerating the blaze, which took firefighters three hours to extinguish.

Thailand's lax approach to health and safety regulations - particularly in its bars and nightclubs - has long raised concerns.

A huge fire tore through a New Year's Eve party at Bangkok's swanky Santika club in 2009, killing 67 people and injuring more than 200.


Read more on:
thailand
