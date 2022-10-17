25m ago

add bookmark

Death toll in Sudan's ethnic clashes rise to 13, UN says

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Destruction caused as a result of tribal clashes, in al-Roseires, in Sudan's Blue Nile state, some 450 kilometres south of the capital Khartoum.
Destruction caused as a result of tribal clashes, in al-Roseires, in Sudan's Blue Nile state, some 450 kilometres south of the capital Khartoum.
ASHRAF SHAZLY
  • The death toll in Sudan from clashes sparked by land issues has reached 13, and the UN warns the situation remains tense.
  • More than 24 people have been injured.
  • Since July, the fighting has forced nearly 65 000 people from their homes.

The death toll from ethnic clashes sparked by "land issues" in the latest unrest in Sudan's south has reached 13, the United Nations said Monday, warning the situation remained "tense".

Fighting broke out Thursday between members of the Hausa people and rival groups, most notably the al-Hamaj, in the Wad al-Mahi village east of the city of Roseires in the southern Blue Nile state.

Clashes were sparked by "a dispute over land issues", the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Monday.

The violence has left "at least 13 people and more than 24 injured," it said in a report.

Hausa leader Mohamed Noureddine said Monday that "fighting is still ongoing."

"The Hausa village of Om Derf was attacked... leaving multiple deaths and houses burnt down," he said, without elaborating.

Fighting between the Hausa people and other groups first broke out in July, with some 149 dead and 124 wounded up until early October, according to a toll reported by OCHA.

Since July, the fighting has forced nearly 65 000 people from their homes, the UN said.

The July clashes erupted after Hausa members requested the creation of a "civil authority" that rival groups saw as a means of gaining access to land.

The clashes also triggered angry protests across Sudan, with the Hausa people demanding justice for those killed.

By late July, senior leaders agreed to cease hostilities. Despite the deal, clashes broke out again in September.

Sudan is grappling with deepening political unrest and a spiralling economic crisis since last year's military coup, led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The military power grab upended a transition to civilian rule launched after the 2019 ouster of strongman Omar al-Bashir, who ruled for three decades.

Over 370 people were killed and more than 177 000 displaced in inter-communal conflicts in Sudan between January and August, according to the UN.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sudan
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 2648 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
44% - 6840 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 145 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
38% - 5955 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.07
+1.5%
Rand - Pound
20.52
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.78
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.36
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.1%
Gold
1,650.00
+0.4%
Silver
18.63
+2.0%
Palladium
2,000.00
+0.3%
Platinum
915.00
+1.6%
Brent Crude
91.63
-3.2%
Top 40
59,638
+3.0%
All Share
66,191
+2.9%
Resource 10
61,920
+3.2%
Industrial 25
80,074
+2.6%
Financial 15
14,681
+3.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three...

14 Oct

This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three years he's ready to go home
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13 Oct

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo