43m ago

Share

Death toll rises to four in French building collapse

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Marseille firefighters spray water with an active water hose as they work in the 'rue Tivoli' after a building collapsed in the same street, in Marseille, southern France, on April 9, 2023. "We have to be prepared to have victims," the mayor of Marseille warned on April 9, 2023 after a four-storey apartment building collapsed in the centre of France's second city, injuring five people, according to a provisional report.
Marseille firefighters spray water with an active water hose as they work in the 'rue Tivoli' after a building collapsed in the same street, in Marseille, southern France, on April 9, 2023. "We have to be prepared to have victims," the mayor of Marseille warned on April 9, 2023 after a four-storey apartment building collapsed in the centre of France's second city, injuring five people, according to a provisional report.
CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU
  • Rescuers have recovered a fourth body from the rubble of a collapsed apartment in Marseille.
  • Twenty-four hours after a suspected explosion at the building, rescue operations were still underway.
  • Before the incident, residents had reported a strong-smelling gas.

Rescue workers on Monday recovered a fourth body from the rubble of a collapsed apartment in France's Marseille, a cabinet minister said, as firefighters raced against the clock to find four people still missing.

More than 24 hours after a suspected explosion at the building, where residents reported a strong smell of gas, dozens of civil defence staff and sniffer dogs worked among the debris as a fire still smouldered.

"Four bodies have been found," Housing Minister Olivier Klein said, at the site of the accident.

But the deputy mayor of the Mediterranean port city, Yannick Ohanessian, said rescue workers still had hope of finding survivors.

"Until the very end, we will believe it is possible - even if chances become slimmer with every passing hour," he said.

READ | 'The pain and sorrow are great,' says Marseille mayor as two bodies pulled from collapsed building

Lionel Mathieu, the commander of the city's fire department, said his team was waging a "battle against time".

"The fire has not reached all parts (of the building), so there is hope," he said.

The fire at the site has made it hard for the dogs to detect more victims or survivors.

'Strong gas odour'

On Sunday, before the discovery of the bodies, local prosecutor Dominique Laurens told reporters that eight people "were not responding to phone calls".

Five people in a neighbouring building sustained minor injuries in the blast and collapse, which occurred around 12:40 on Sunday (2240 GMT Saturday).

The cause of the explosion is still to be determined, but investigators are looking at the possibility it was the result of a gas leak.

Saveria Mosnier, who lives on a street near the site in the La Plaine neighbourhood, said she was sleeping when a "huge blast... shook the room".


"I was shocked awake as if I had been dreaming," she told AFP.

"We very quickly smelled a strong gas odour that hung around, we could still smell it this morning."

Ohanessian, the deputy mayor, said several witnesses had reported "a suspicious smell of gas".

Two buildings next to the destroyed property were severely damaged, with one collapsing later in the day without injuring any rescuers.

Evacuation

Almost 200 residents were evacuated from surrounding buildings.

The city provided some emergency shelter, and the local community also sprang into action to help coordinate housing and aid for them.

"A lot of families in the neighbourhood are afraid," said Arnaud Dupleix, the president of a parents' association at the nearby Tivoli elementary school.

A ninth person living in a neighbouring building had also been feared missing, but has since been in touch with relatives, the prosecutor's office said.

READ | Two buildings collapse in Marseille, up to 10 people still under the rubble

In 2018, eight people were killed in Marseille when two dilapidated buildings in the working-class district of Noailles caved in.

That disaster cast a harsh light on the city's housing standards, with aid groups saying 40 000 people were living in shoddy structures.

But authorities on Sunday appeared to rule out structural issues in the latest collapse.

"There was no danger notice for this building, and it is not in a neighbourhood identified as having substandard housing," said Christophe Mirmand, prefect of the Bouches-du-Rhone region.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
france
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the DA’s proposed 'moonshot pact' stands a chance in the 2024 general elections?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, there’s too much ego in coalition politics
52% - 1854 votes
Yes, it’s their best shot at ousting the ANC
48% - 1728 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.52
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
22.89
-1.4%
Rand - Euro
20.07
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.27
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Platinum
993.22
-1.4%
Palladium
1,436.06
-2.1%
Gold
1,986.28
-1.1%
Silver
24.83
-0.6%
Brent Crude
85.12
0.0%
Top 40
71,379
0.0%
All Share
77,114
0.0%
Resource 10
68,515
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,070
0.0%
Financial 15
15,748
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement

04 Apr

Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo