52m ago

add bookmark

Decapitated body of woman, 77, found in resort in southern France

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The decapitated body of a 77-year-old woman was found in the Mediterranean resort of Agde, in southern France.
The decapitated body of a 77-year-old woman was found in the Mediterranean resort of Agde, in southern France.
iStock

Marseille – French authorities have found the decapitated body of a woman aged 77 at her home in a southern resort, police said on Thursday.

A police source, who asked not to be named, told AFP that the authorities were not at this point looking at terrorism as an explanation and the case has not been referred to national anti-terror prosecutors.

The body of the woman was found in the Mediterranean resort of Agde, in the Herault region of southern France, the police source said.

Police had visited her home after the woman's son raised concern he had not heard from her despite usually making daily calls. He was also connected to her home via video link and said he had seen a shadow on the ground.

According to another source, the victim's head was on a table next to the body. There was no sign of a break-in, the outside gate was closed, and the front door of the house unlocked.

There were no immediate further details and police did not at present favour one particular theory over what happened, police said.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
francecrime
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
33% - 1306 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 1512 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
29% - 1162 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

7h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.76
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.25
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.14
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.95
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,800.29
+0.4%
Silver
23.36
+1.2%
Palladium
2,184.50
+3.1%
Platinum
1,039.49
+1.6%
Brent Crude
83.18
-0.3%
Top 40
60,163
+1.1%
All Share
66,681
+1.0%
Resource 10
64,364
+2.4%
Industrial 25
83,706
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,990
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21281.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo