59m ago

add bookmark

'Deeply concerned' US warns Israel minister's Al-Aqsa visit could 'provoke violence'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Both the UN and US criticised Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.
  • The Israeli minister said that the mosque would be open to Christians, Jews and Muslims.
  • Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third-holiest place in Islam and the most sacred site to Jews.

The United Nations and the United States led a chorus of international criticism of a visit by Israel's extreme-right new national security minister to Jerusalem's super-sensitive Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Tuesday.

The move by firebrand Itamar Ben-Gvir angered the Palestinians and US allies in the Arab world, while Western governments warned such moves threaten the fragile status quo at Jerusalem's holy sites.

"Our government will not surrender to the threats of Hamas," Ben-Gvir vowed in a statement published by his spokesperson, after the Palestinian militant group warned such a step was a "red line".

Late Tuesday, militants in Hamas-ruled Gaza fired a rocket toward Israel, but it fell short and hit the ground inside the Palestinian enclave, the Israeli army said.

READ | Mideast powers condemn Israel minister's visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Ben-Gvir's visit comes days after he took office as national security minister, with powers over the police, giving his decision to enter the highly sensitive site considerable weight.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third-holiest place in Islam and the most sacred site to Jews, who refer to the compound as the Temple Mount.

Under a longstanding status quo, non-Muslims can visit the site at specific times but are not allowed to pray there.

In recent years, a growing number of Jews, most of them Israeli nationalists, have covertly prayed at the compound, a development decried by Palestinians.

The UAE and Morocco, which established diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020, both spoke out against Ben-Gvir's action.

Abu Dhabi "strongly condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard by an Israeli minister". Rabat appealed for "avoiding escalation and unilateral and provocative actions".

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that a change to the status quo of Jerusalem's holy sites would be "unacceptable".

State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the US was "deeply concerned" by Ben-Gvir's visit, which could "provoke violence".

A UN spokesperson said Secretary General Antonio Guterres called "on all to refrain from steps that could escalate tensions in and around the holy sites".

Germany's ambassador to Israel said the status quo "has long helped maintain the fragile peace and security around the holy sites" and urged all sides to avoid actions that could raise tension.

Lying in the walled Old City of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, the compound is administered by Jordan's Waqf Islamic affairs council, with Israeli forces operating there and controlling access.

After his visit, Ben-Gvir vowed to "maintain the freedom of movement for Muslims and Christians, but Jews will also go up to the mount, and those who make threats must be dealt with - with an iron hand".

The politician has lobbied to allow Jewish prayer in the compound, a move opposed by mainstream rabbinical authorities.

Israel's Sephardi chief rabbi, Yitzhak Yosef, wrote to Ben-Gvir on Tuesday.

"What will people say when they see a minister, an observant Jew, who flouts the position of the rabbinate?" he asked.

Jordan's foreign ministry spokesperson Sinan Majali said Amman summoned the Israeli ambassador, to "convey a protest message about the recklessness of the Israeli national security minister in storming the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque".

Saudi Arabia, home to the holiest sites in Islam, condemned the "provocative practices" of Ben-Gvir.

Israel's arch-foe Iran called the visit a "violation of international regulations and an insult to the values and sanctities of the Muslims".

Hassan Nasrallah, head of Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, said Israel's "attack" on the Jerusalem holy site "will not only blow up the situation inside Palestine, but may blow up the entire region".

While Ben-Gvir has visited the compound numerous times since entering parliament in April 2021, his presence as a top minister is highly significant.

A controversial visit in 2000 by then opposition leader Ariel Sharon was one of the main triggers for the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, which lasted until 2005.

The Palestinian foreign ministry called Ben-Gvir's visit a "serious threat".

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem deemed it a "crime" and vowed the mosque compound "will remain Palestinian, Arab, Islamic".

Hamas rules the Gaza Strip. In May 2021 an 11-day war broke out between Palestinian militants based in the territory and Israel, after violence at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Egypt - which serves as a mediator in Gaza - warned "of the negative consequences of such actions".

For years seen as a fringe figure, Jewish Power leader Ben-Gvir entered mainstream politics with the backing of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose office on Tuesday said Netanyahu is "committed to strictly maintaining the status quo, without changes" at the holy site.

Ben-Gvir has advocated for Arab-Israelis deemed disloyal to the state to be expelled and for the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Until a few years ago, he had a portrait in his living room of Baruch Goldstein, who massacred 29 Palestinian worshippers at a Hebron mosque in 1994.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
usisraelmiddle east peace
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
62% - 3367 votes
Rising cost of living
18% - 957 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
20% - 1111 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.83
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.31
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.88
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
-1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.7%
Gold
1,861.12
+1.2%
Silver
24.34
+1.4%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
82.10
-4.6%
Top 40
68,467
+0.2%
All Share
74,516
+0.1%
Resource 10
70,724
-1.6%
Industrial 25
94,070
+1.2%
Financial 15
15,676
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses

03 Jan

WATCH | South African twins break ground and invent digital x-ray glasses
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo