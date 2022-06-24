7h ago

'Deeply disturbing' - UN says Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh killed by Israeli fire

  • The UN blamed Israeli forces for killed journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.
  • It criticised Israel for not conducting a criminal investigation.
  • Another journalist was injured.

The UN said on Friday that its findings showed that the shot that killed Al Jazeera TV journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on 11 May was fired by Israeli forces.

READ | Israel police close probe into Shireen Abu Akleh funeral violence

The Palestinian-American journalist, who was wearing a vest marked "Press" and a helmet, was killed on 11 May while covering an Israeli army operation in Jenin camp in the northern West Bank.

"We find that the shots that killed Abu Akleh came from Israeli security forces," UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva.

She added:

It is deeply disturbing that Israeli authorities have not conducted a criminal investigation.


"We at the UN Human Rights Office have concluded our independent monitoring into the incident," she said.

"The shots that killed Abu Akleh and injured her colleague Ali Sammoudi came from Israeli security forces and not from indiscriminate firing by armed Palestinians, as initially claimed by Israeli authorities," she said.

She added that the information came from the Israeli military and the Palestinian attorney general.

Shamdasani said:

We have found no information suggesting that there was activity by armed Palestinians in the immediate vicinity of the journalists.

In line with its human rights monitoring methodology, the UN rights office inspected photo, video and audio material, visited the scene, consulted experts, reviewed official communications and interviewed witnesses.


The findings showed that seven journalists arrived at the western entrance of the Jenin refugee camp soon after 06:00.

At around 06:30, as four of the journalists turned into a particular street, "several single, seemingly well-aimed bullets were fired toward them from the direction of the Israeli security forces.

"One single bullet injured Ali Sammoudi in the shoulder; another single bullet hit Abu Akleh in the head and killed her instantly."

Family and relatives attend the funeral of Al Jaze
Family and relatives attend the funeral of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh on 13 May 2022 in Jerusalem, Israel. She was covering an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin when she was killed.
A portrait of slain Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Ab
A portrait of slain Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh is pictured during a demonstration in front of the Israeli embassy to support Palestinians.

UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet has urged Israel to open a criminal investigation into Abu Akleh's killing and into all other killings by Israeli forces in the West Bank and in the context of law enforcement operations in Gaza.

