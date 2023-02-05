30m ago

add bookmark

'Deliberate and lawful action': US shoots down Chinese spy balloon, drawing Beijing's ire

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The US shot down a Chinese balloon off the Atlantic coast.
  • It was shot down with a missile from an F-22 plane.
  • China expressed anger at the downing of its balloon.

The Biden administration lauded the Pentagon for shooting down an alleged Chinese spy balloon off the US Atlantic coast on Saturday, but China angrily voiced its "strong dissatisfaction" at the move and said it may make "necessary responses".

The craft spent several days flying over North America before it was targeted off the coast of the south-eastern state of South Carolina with a missile fired from an F-22 plane, Pentagon officials said, falling into relatively shallow water just 14m deep.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin called the operation a "deliberate and lawful action" that came in response to China's "unacceptable violation of our sovereignty".

But China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs blasted the US action in a statement on Sunday morning, saying the downing of the "civilian" aircraft was "clearly overreacting and seriously violating international practice".

Saturday afternoon was the military's first chance to take down the balloon "in a way that would not pose a threat to the safety of Americans", a senior defence official told reporters, while still allowing authorities to collect the fallen debris from US territorial waters.

In eyewitness video posted to social media, the balloon appeared to disintegrate in a white puff before its remnants dropped vertically into the Atlantic Ocean below.

This still image taken from a cellphone video by H
This still image taken from a cellphone video by Haley Walsh in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, shows an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon after it was shot down.

Twitter user Haley Walsh posted that she "heard and felt the explosion" in Myrtle Beach, a popular resort town in South Carolina.

US President Joe Biden, who earlier on Saturday had promised "to take care" of the balloon, congratulated the fighter pilots involved.

Biden told reporters in Maryland:

They successfully took it down. And I want to compliment our aviators who did it.

The controversy erupted on Thursday, when American officials said they were tracking a large Chinese "surveillance balloon" in US skies.

That led Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday to scrap a rare trip to Beijing designed to contain rising US-China tensions.

After initial hesitation, Beijing admitted ownership of the "airship", but said it was a civilian weather balloon that had been blown off course and that it "regrets" the episode.

READ | China admits the 'spy balloon' over the US belongs to it, but says it ended up there by accident

But after Saturday's operation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed China's "strong dissatisfaction and protests against the use of force by the United States to attack the unmanned civilian airship".

Instead of responding in a "restrained manner", the ministry said in its statement, "the United States insisted on using force, clearly overreacting."

"China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of relevant enterprises and reserve the right to make further necessary responses," the statement added.

The balloon first entered US airspace over Alaska on 28 January, Pentagon officials told reporters on Saturday, before drifting over Canada and then back into the US days later.

It was not the first time in recent history such an aircraft had flown over US territory, the senior defence official said, though this was the longest time one had spent in the country. 

Three balloons were spotted during Donald Trump's presidency and another one earlier in the Biden administration.

Biden told reporters he had on Wednesday ordered the craft shot down "as soon as possible".

"They decided - without doing damage to anyone on the ground... that the best time to do that was as it got over water," Biden said.

According to the senior defence official, the military determined the airship was not a major threat to the US during its flight, and "the surveillance balloon's overflight of US territory was of intelligence value to us," he added, without providing details.

Teams were already working on recovering the balloon's remains, a senior military official said on Saturday.

The balloon had flown over parts of the north-western US - including the state of Montana - that are home to sensitive airbases and strategic nuclear missiles in underground silos.

The senior defence official said:

We are confident it was seeking to monitor sensitive military sites.

Republican lawmakers had quickly pounced on the balloon incident, casting Biden - who has largely preserved, and at times expanded, Trump's hawkish policies on China - as weak.

By late Saturday afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration had opened the airspace off the coast of the Carolinas, after three south-eastern airports were temporarily shut down over a "national security" effort.

Another suspected Chinese spy balloon was seen over Latin America, the Pentagon said on Friday, without providing details.

"Over the past several years, Chinese balloons have previously been spotted over countries across five continents, including East Asia, South Asia and Europe," the senior defence official said on Saturday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenuschina
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 1467 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 8087 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 1676 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.47
-2.2%
Rand - Pound
21.05
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.91
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
974.02
0.0%
Palladium
1,623.95
0.0%
Gold
1,865.16
0.0%
Silver
22.35
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.94
-2.8%
Top 40
74,082
+0.6%
All Share
80,241
+0.6%
Resource 10
75,186
+0.7%
Industrial 25
103,461
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,550
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo