WATCH | Democrat Joe Biden elected 46th US president, defeating Republican Donald Trump - CNN

  • Democrat Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States, according to votes tallied by CNN.
  • His rival, Republican Donald Trump, has said falsely several times that ballots are being either invented for Biden or stolen from him.
  • Amid concerns Trump will not concede, Biden has warned the government is capable of 'escorting trespassers out of the White House'.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has been elected US President, after what was a nail-biting battle for the White House with Republican opponent Donald Trump, according to vote counts tallied by CNN.

The former senator from Delaware could be sworn in on January 20, 2021 as the 46th president of the United States. His running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, 56, would be the first woman to become vice president and the first of South Asian descent.

Trump has falsely claimed victory in the election multiple times this week, and baselessly suggested that the contest is being stolen from him. The US president has provided no evidence to support his allegations of fraud but has mounted legal challenges in battleground states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Georgia, to halt ballot processing.

The Republican National Committee is looking to collect at least $60 million from donors to fund Trump's legal challenges, two sources familiar with the matter said. The Trump campaign is expected to pursue a recount in Georgia and Wisconsin. 

'Trespassers'

Biden's campaign on Friday said that the US government is "perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House" in response to reports that Trump will not concede.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the top Democrat in Congress, said Biden would help bring the country together after Trump's polarising presidency.

"Joe Biden is a unifier because he is determined to bring people together," Pelosi said.

States have historically taken time after Election Day to tally all votes, although in most presidential elections the gap between candidates is big enough that television networks like CNN project the winner and the losing candidate concedes before counting formally ends.

- Compiled by Kate Henry, additional reporting AFP/Reuters

