31m ago

add bookmark

Democrats give up on Jill Biden's free community college

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
First lady Jill Biden.
First lady Jill Biden.
OLIVER CONTRERAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The most famous US higher education teacher - First Lady Jill Biden - admitted on Monday that the Democrats' hopes for providing free community college for all American adults are officially dead.

Jill Biden, who teaches English at a Virginia community college, said that whatever version emerges of her husband President Joe Biden's stalled Build Back Better social spending agenda, it won't have funds in it for covering tuition at the two-year programmes.

"Free community college is no longer a part of that package," she said in a speech.

Community colleges offer two-year higher education courses that can either stand alone or be used as gateways to transfer into full four-year degrees at other universities. They have long been seen as a crucial tool for building a more skilled workforce and giving poorer Americans a chance to acquire marketable skills.

The colleges are still generally affordable, costing a fraction of the notoriously expensive traditional universities, but Jill Biden had championed making them entirely free.

"Like you, I was disappointed. Because, like you, these aren't just bills or budgets to me. We know what they mean for real people, for our students," she told a community college summit.

Biden's Build Back Better bill, which sought to throw as much as $2 trillion at everything from education and childcare to combating climate change, passed in the House of Representatives but failed in the Senate. Negotiations are underway on crafting new, pared-down legislation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jill bidenus
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who would you like to see as the next Chief Justice of South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga
2% - 67 votes
SCA President Judge Mandisa Maya
12% - 341 votes
Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo
9% - 264 votes
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
77% - 2227 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.53
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.00
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.74
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.05
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,820.94
+0.7%
Silver
23.05
+2.4%
Palladium
2,266.41
-1.0%
Platinum
1,023.26
-0.4%
Brent Crude
93.27
+2.3%
Top 40
69,198
+0.8%
All Share
75,680
+0.6%
Resource 10
76,924
+1.6%
Industrial 25
93,754
+0.2%
Financial 15
15,512
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

6h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo