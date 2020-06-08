Democrats take a knee in US Congress in George Floyd tribute

Democrats have taken a knee in the US Congress in a tribute to George Floyd and other black Americans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer were joined by two dozen lawmakers in Congress' Emancipation Hall

The tribute was held as Democrats prepared to unveil a police reform proposal

Democrats kneeled in silence in the US Congress on Monday as they observed an eight minute, 46 second tribute to George Floyd and other black Americans "who have unjustly lost their lives."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer were joined by two dozen lawmakers in Congress' Emancipation Hall - named in honor of the slaves who helped erect the US Capitol in the 18th century.

The tribute, held as Democrats prepared to unveil a police reform proposal, was an acknowledgement of the time a white police officer pinned his knee on the neck of the 46-year-old Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis May 25 unleashed mass protests against racial injustice.