Democrats want panel to investigate Trump capacity to govern

US president Donald Trump stands on the Truman Balcony after returning to the White House from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 05, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Getty)
US Democrats said Thursday they will introduce a measure creating a commission to evaluate whether Donald Trump or other presidents have the capacity to discharge the duties of their office.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office said Friday's bill would "help ensure effective and uninterrupted leadership in the highest office in the Executive Branch of government."
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can
trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
top opinions and a range of features. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.