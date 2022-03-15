30m ago

Denmark mulls cigarette sale ban for next generations

accreditation
A general view of a man smoking a cigarette.
  • The cigarette sale ban will prohibit people born after 2010 from buying nicotine products.
  • Currently, cigarettes or e-cigarettes are sold to Danes 18 years and older.
  • Smoking is the main cause of cancer in Denmark which is responsible for over 13 000 deaths per year.

Denmark unveiled plans on Tuesday to ensure that future generations are tobacco-free, and is considering banning the sale of cigarettes and other nicotine products to anyone born after 2010.

"Our hope is that all people born in 2010 and later will never start smoking or using nicotine-based products", Health Minister Magnus Heunicke told reporters.

He said:

If necessary, we are ready to ban the sale (of these products) to this generation by progressively raising the age limit.

Currently, Danes must be 18 years old to buy cigarettes or e-cigarettes.

According to the health ministry, around 31 percent of 15-to-29-year-olds smoke.

Smoking is the main cause of cancer in the Nordic country of 5.8 million people, and responsible for 13 600 deaths per year.

A poll commissioned by the Danish Cancer Society showed that 64 percent of people surveyed were in favour of the Danish government's plan, and 67 percent among those aged 18-34.

New Zealand in December announced a pioneering plan to ban the sale of tobacco by progressively raising the age limit as of 2027.

In Denmark, the Social Democratic government said it also plans to address youths' alcohol consumption.

It will raise the legal age for purchases of drinks containing less than 16.5 percent alcohol from 16 to 18.

