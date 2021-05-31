32m ago

Denmark to reconsider exclusion of J&J shot - reports

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
A vial of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Denmark's government has asked the country's health authorities to reconsider a decision earlier this month to exclude Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 shots from its vaccination programme, local media reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

The media reports by broadcaster TV2 and newspaper Ekstra Bladet also said Denmark's vaccination programme would be concluded in September, two weeks after the current timeline.

The delay is due to delivery of fewer Moderna vaccines than expected, they reported.

Denmark was the first country to exclude the J&J vaccine over a potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot.

A spokesperson for the health ministry could not immediately comment on the reports.

Denmark has also stopped using AstraZeneca's vaccine altogether, citing similar concerns.

