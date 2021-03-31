59m ago

add bookmark

Derek Chauvin murder trial: 'It wasn't right' - teen who filmed George Floyd's death confronts ex-cop

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed the fatal arrest of George Floyd, testified at the murder trial, saying the event left her traumatised.
  • The video she recorded and posted to Facebook catalysed the largest protest movement seen in decades in the US.
  • Frazier cried when prosecutors showed her a frame of her video, a moment when Chauvin, his knee on Floyd's neck, appears to look directly into her lens.

MINNEAPOLIS – She had walked to Cup Foods hundreds of times before 25 May 2020. That day, Darnella Frazier made a cellphone video that convulsed a nation: a recording of a white policeman kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a black man dying in handcuffs on a Minneapolis street.

Ten months later, the 18-year-old once again found herself only a few feet from Derek Chauvin, whose face she made recognisable around the world. On Tuesday, Frazier testified at Chauvin's murder and manslaughter trial. He has said he is not guilty.

Frazier, who said she suffers from social anxiety and who, since Floyd's death, has declined virtually all interview requests, testified that the sight of Floyd on the ground compelled her to stay: "It wasn't right. He was suffering. He was in pain."

Chauvin, 45, and three other policemen arrested Floyd on suspicion he had used a fake $20 bill to buy cigarettes at Cup Foods. Frazier, who grew up in the neighbourhood, arrived a few minutes later.

The nearly 10-minute video she made and posted to her Facebook page catalysed the largest protest movement seen in decades in the United States, filling streets in cities across the country with demonstrations against racism and police brutality against black people. Protests also ignited outside the United States.

Frazier cried when prosecutors showed her a frame of her video, a moment when Chauvin, his knee on Floyd's neck, appears to look directly into her lens.

"He had this cold look, heartless," Frazier said, as Chauvin listened at a nearby table, taking notes in a yellow legal pad. "He didn't care what we were saying, it didn't change anything he was doing."

'Begging for his life'

In December, the video earned Frazier the 2020 Benenson Courage Award from PEN America, presented to her by filmmaker Spike Lee.

"It's just a lot to take in," she said in an acceptance speech she recorded at her home.

She offered a rare comment on Chauvin in a post to her Facebook page on 11 March, a few days after the trial began with jury selection: "That man was begging for his life and Chauvin did not care," she said. "He deserves to go down."

Chauvin's lawyers say he was following the training he had received in his 19-year career as a policeman. The day after Floyd died, the Minneapolis Police Department fired Chauvin.

Seth Cobin, a lawyer representing Frazier, said on Tuesday that she was under a court order preventing her from giving interviews during the trial.

In court on Tuesday, Frazier told the jury she was walking to Cup Foods with her nine-year-old cousin to buy snacks when she saw "a man terrified, scared, begging for his life".

'It could have been one of them'

Chauvin's lawyers have said that Chauvin was distracted from "the care" of Floyd by the angry bystanders. Prosecutors asked Frazier whether she heard any bystanders threaten the police. She said no.

"Would you describe yourselves as an unruly mob?" Jerry Blackwell, a prosecutor, asked.

Frazier said the only person she saw being violent was Chauvin.

She was asked by both sides how producing the famous record of Floyd's death had changed her life. She answered through tears she did not wipe away, saying she would sometimes stay up late at night thinking of Floyd and apologising to him for "not saving his life".

Referring to Chauvin, she said:

It's not what I should have done. It's what he should have done.

"When I look at George Floyd, I look at my dad, I look at my brothers, I look at my cousins, my uncles, because they are all black," she said. "It could have been one of them."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
george floydderek chauvinusblack lives mattercourtscrimepolice
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4185 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1241 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 5115 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.82
(-0.7)
GBP/ZAR
20.42
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.38
(-0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.28
(-0.4)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.9)
Gold
1,689.06
(+0.2)
Silver
24.11
(+0.3)
Platinum
1,182.00
(+2.1)
Brent Crude
64.14
(-1.3)
Palladium
2,628.50
(+1.4)
All Share
66,579
(-1.1)
Top 40
60,936
(-1.1)
Financial 15
12,349
(-1.6)
Industrial 25
87,712
(-1.1)
Resource 10
66,371
(-0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo