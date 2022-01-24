1h ago

add bookmark

Derek Chauvin's ex-colleagues face trial over deadly Minneapolis arrest

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Minneapolis police officers (from L to R) J Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao, and Thomas Lane.
Former Minneapolis police officers (from L to R) J Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao, and Thomas Lane.
Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

A jury was due to hear opening statements on Monday in the federal civil rights trial of three former Minneapolis police officers who took part in the deadly arrest of George Floyd.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are charged with violating Floyd's civil rights during the arrest of the handcuffed Black man on a road outside a Minneapolis grocery store in May 2020, video of which sparked street protests against racism and police brutality around the world.

Last year, their former colleague Derek Chauvin, 45, was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death at the end of a nationally televised state trial in April 2021, and a Minnesota judge sentenced him to 22-1/2 years in prison.

Chauvin, who is white, was also charged alongside his colleagues by federal prosecutors with violating Floyd's civil rights "under color of law," or in their capacity as police officers. Chauvin changed his plea to guilty last December. Thao, Kueng and Lane, who could face years in prison if convicted, have all pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors from the US Department of Justice's civil rights division will seek to convince the jury the men "willfully failed to aid Floyd" as he fell unconscious beneath Chauvin's knee. The indictment says a person under arrest has a right to "be free from a police officer's deliberate indifference to his serious medical needs."

Thao and Kueng face an additional count in the indictment, which says they "wilfully failed" to stop Chauvin using excessive force against a prone, handcuffed Floyd, violating Floyd's right to be free from unreasonable seizure.

Thao had worked for the Minneapolis Police Department for eight years. Lane and Kueng, who helped restrain Floyd's lower body, had joined only a few months prior to the arrest, and Chauvin was their field training officer, something their defense lawyers are expected to emphasize.

After the federal trial, the three men still face a state trial for aiding and abetting the murder of Floyd.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
george floydderek chauvinus
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
33% - 416 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
67% - 859 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.32
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
20.66
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.34
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Gold
1,839.10
+0.2%
Silver
23.85
-1.9%
Palladium
2,150.00
+1.8%
Platinum
1,026.50
-0.7%
Brent Crude
87.89
-0.6%
Top 40
65,653
-3.9%
All Share
72,164
-3.7%
Resource 10
71,479
-4.8%
Industrial 25
90,959
-3.5%
Financial 15
14,713
-2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo