1h ago

Share

UPDATE | DeSantis to announce White House bid at Twitter event with Musk

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ron DeSantis.
Ron DeSantis.
Giorgio VIERA / AFP via Getty Images

  • Republican Ron DeSantis is to announce his hotly-anticipated challenge to Donald Trump for the party's 2024 White House nomination.
  • DeSantis has used his platform as Florida's chief executive to burnish his conservative credentials, signing off on 80 new state laws this spring.
  • But the 44-year-old's official launch comes with his ratings in decline despite a slate of right-wing legislative wins in his state.

Republican Ron DeSantis is to announce his hotly-anticipated challenge to Donald Trump for the party's 2024 White House nomination on Wednesday, touting his ultra-conservative record as governor of Florida as a blueprint for the nation.

DeSantis was to kick off his presidential bid during a live Twitter event with Elon Musk, the platform's mercurial owner, a source familiar with the plans told AFP.

"I will be interviewing Ron DeSantis and he has quite an announcement to make," Musk confirmed on Tuesday, promising the 6 pm (2200 GMT) event on Twitter spaces would be unscripted with "real time questions and answers."

"It's going to be live. Let it rip," Musk told a Wall Street Journal conference.

Long viewed as the most credible challenger to the twice-impeached Trump, DeSantis has used his platform as Florida's chief executive to burnish his conservative credentials, signing off on 80 new state laws this spring, many targeting "woke indoctrination" in schools and other public institutions.

They include a ban on the discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in schools, a block on funding for efforts to promote diversity and inclusion at public universities and one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country.

But the 44-year-old's official launch comes with his ratings in decline despite a slate of right-wing legislative wins in his state.

Lauded as "DeFUTURE" by The New York Post after a landslide reelection last November, DeSantis has seen expectations for a barnstorming campaign sweeping him into the Oval Office lowered in recent months.

A number of policy missteps - both domestic and on the international stage - have prompted disquiet about his readiness to take on the former president Trump, with donors worried he may have peaked too soon.

He faces the daunting task of closing an enormous polling gap, with Trump posting leads close to 40 percentage points, despite being indicted on felony financial charges and being found liable for sexual abuse in a New York civil trial.

'Positive alternative' 

But DeSantis goes into the campaign with a large cash advantage over his rivals in the pack chasing Trump - a war chest of potentially more than $100 million - and buoyed by strong turnout at a series of recent campaign events.

Never Back Down, a super PAC that has acted as the governor's de facto campaign arm before he announced, has a ground operation in most of the early nominating states and is making plans to expand.

Famously allergic to the mainstream media, DeSantis had been reaching out to the traditional national press and local reporters on campaign stops - though he will be sidestepping the press by making his big announcement on social media with Musk.

Behind the scenes, the Trump and DeSantis camps have been jostling to secure political endorsements from state lawmakers while, at the national level, Florida's congressional delegation has broken heavily for Trump.

DeSantis has largely refrained from retaliating amid a near-daily barrage of attacks from Trump on his record, character and fitness for office, making clear that, for now at least, he would rather avoid a bitter fight with the former president's most ardent supporters.

DeSantis has also been criticised for lacking the personal touch that Trump's supporters say is one of the former president's biggest assets.

But the former naval officer and congressman has been redoubling his efforts more recently to stay behind after speaking engagements to press flesh, sign autographs and have his picture taken with supporters.

The father-of-three has also been sharing the spotlight with his wife, Casey DeSantis, deployed to take the edges off her husband's aloof, standoffish image by talking up his qualities as a family man.

DeSantis has spent months preparing the ground for his White House bid, criss-crossing the country to promote his memoir, "The Courage to be Free," and making multiple stops in states seen as influential in the Republican primary contest, including Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina.

"If we make 2024 a referendum on Joe Biden and his failures and we provide a positive alternative for the future of this country, Republicans will win across the board," DeSantis said during a visit this month to Sioux Center, Iowa.


Note: This article has been updated with Ron DeSantis' works and history.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uspolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the task team looking into Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to SA in August?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I doubt they'll find a legal loophole
25% - 504 votes
Putin is coming, it's just a formality
75% - 1511 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal

22 May

LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.20
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.84
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.68
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.69
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Platinum
1,053.18
-0.5%
Palladium
1,449.48
-1.6%
Gold
1,974.43
+0.1%
Silver
23.45
-0.8%
Brent Crude
75.99
+0.5%
Top 40
71,479
0.0%
All Share
76,748
0.0%
Resource 10
68,042
0.0%
Industrial 25
105,543
0.0%
Financial 15
14,867
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

13h ago

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo