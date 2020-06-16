1h ago

add bookmark

UPDATE: Dexamethasone can help save lives of people with most severe Covid-19 cases - trial

Detection of the pathogen coronavirus infection in the microbiology laboratory
Detection of the pathogen coronavirus infection in the microbiology laboratory
Valentina Russanov/Getty Images

The steroid dexamethasone has been found to save the lives of one third of the most serious Covid-19 cases, according to trial results hailed Tuesday as a "major breakthrough" in the fight against the disease.

Researchers led by a team from the University of Oxford administered the widely available drug to more than 2,000 severely ill Covid-19 patients.

Among those who could only breathe with the help of a ventilator, dexamethasone reduced deaths by 35 percent, and it reduced deaths of those receiving oxygen by a fifth, according to preliminary results.

Daily doses of dexamethasone could prevent one in eight ventilated patient deaths and save one out of every 25 patients requiring oxygen alone, the team said.

The trial included a control group of 4,000 patients who did not receive the treatment.

"Dexamethasone is the first drug to be shown to improve survival in Covid-19. This is an extremely welcome result," said Peter Horby, professor of Emerging Infectious Diseases in the Nuffield Department of Medicine, University of Oxford.

"Dexamethasone is inexpensive, on the shelf, and can be used immediately to save lives worldwide."

Related Links
WATCH | The chilling study that changed the coronavirus plan in the UK and US
New coronavirus can survive on some surfaces for days: study
Over 100 cases in new Beijing Covid-19 outbreak - WHO
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Now that golf courses have reopened around the country, did you play this weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I did
26% - 733 votes
No, my course isn’t open yet
6% - 168 votes
No, I'm still not risking it
26% - 719 votes
No, but plan to do so soon
42% - 1182 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun 2020

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.97
(+0.67)
ZAR/GBP
21.42
(+0.80)
ZAR/EUR
19.13
(+1.26)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(+1.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.62)
Gold
1724.34
(-0.01)
Silver
17.51
(+0.76)
Platinum
831.00
(+0.66)
Brent Crude
39.47
(+2.44)
Palladium
1944.00
(+1.09)
All Share
52270.20
(-2.55)
Top 40
47919.52
(-2.70)
Financial 15
10469.69
(-2.83)
Industrial 25
71618.76
(-2.35)
Resource 10
47848.10
(-3.12)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20164.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo