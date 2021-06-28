1h ago

add bookmark

'Difficult, emotionally taxing': Inside the strenuous search for Florida survivors

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Firefighters are searching for any sign of life in the debris of a collapsed Miami building.
  • Rescuers say the progress seems slow but the are going as fast as they can.
  • The rescue mission must be carried out in a methodical way to avoid further collapse.

It is the fifth day, and rescuers have heard no human sounds from within the massive, smoking pile of twisted metal and concrete.

Miami-area firefighters, their faces tight with exhaustion, tunnel piece by jagged piece into the debris, searching for any sign of the more than 150 people still unaccounted for after the 12-storey beachside apartment building collapsed in the middle of a sweltering Florida summer night, its residents asleep inside.

For the families of the missing, the progress is agonizingly slow, and their anger, frustration and grief is palpable.

Rescuers say they understand the desperation.

"I know the families ask why we are not going faster," says Maggie Castro, a paramedic with the Miami-Dade county fire department.

In a strange way it is hope itself, even now, that is slowing them down, she explains.

"We have the potential for having void spaces, these pockets that can potentially be in the rubble where we can find live victims," she tells AFP.

"If we just jump on these piles and attack, we will collapse these spaces.

"It seems slow but it's as fast as we can go."

The difficult task - complicated by torrid heat and humidity, regular thunderstorms, and, in the first days, a fire deep within the debris that took a long time to bring under control - must be carried out in a "methodical and strategical way."

Castro, a 52-year-old rescue specialist who has been with the department for 17 years, says:

Heavy machinery cut large pieces and remove the ones that are safe to be removed. When we come to an area where there would potentially be a void space, we work by hand, remove debris bucket by bucket until we get to the area we want to.

With listening devices and sniffer dogs they strain for any sound that could lead them to life.

"We hear falling debris, twisting metal," Castro says. "We have not heard human sounds."

'We haven't found anyone' 

Nine people have been confirmed dead so far since Champlain Towers South, in Surfside, near Miami Beach, partially collapsed in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The first rescuers to arrive in the moments after the tower came down helped evacuate dozens of residents, and pulled one teenage boy alive from the rubble.

As the death toll inches upwards, Castro explains that many of the residents were likely in bed at the time, meaning there was little chance of finding many of them in one place.

She said:

We don't know what happened to them when the collapse happened. Nothing falls and stays in place, they go in every direction.

Moises Soffer, a volunteer with the Latin American Jewish organisation Cadena International, is helping with the search with his dog Oreo, a pomsky who at just under two years old is specially trained to find survivors.

"She can go wherever she wants, into craves, voids where people normally don't go, because of her weight she can go where there is instability," says Soffer, 36, from Mexico.

When it is too dangerous or the rubble is too unstable, he says, "we do tracking, she gives me a sense of direction with the leash."

Oreo can work for five to six hours at a time, with 20-minute breaks. But in Surfside she goes out early in the morning and late in the day because of the heat and humidity.

Soffer is not allowed to say whether his dog has detected any survivors, but says he and his dog will be there "until we are done."

As Castro admits, it is not only the families who are feeling increasingly desperate with each passing day.

"It's difficult," she says.

"We get tired, and it can be emotionally taxing when we've been searching hours and hours and we haven't found anyone."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
Here are the winning Daily Lotto number
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to gun control, South Africa needs:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Stricter laws to control gun ownership
30% - 1831 votes
To allow citizens to make their own choices
70% - 4359 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
view
Rand - Dollar
14.24
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.77
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.98
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,778.36
-0.2%
Silver
26.13
+0.1%
Palladium
2,691.00
+2.1%
Platinum
1,101.34
-1.3%
Brent Crude
76.18
+0.8%
Top 40
59,821
-0.5%
All Share
65,809
-0.6%
Resource 10
63,604
-0.7%
Industrial 25
86,459
+0.1%
Financial 15
12,789
-2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

8h ago

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

12h ago

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'

25 Jun

SA track cyclist David Maree won't hold back on Olympic debut: 'I want to compete'
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun 2021

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo