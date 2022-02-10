30m ago

add bookmark

'Diplomacy is continuing to lower tensions,' says Ukraine foreign minister as hopes for peace rise

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • There is renewed hope that Russia will not invade Ukraine.
  • Multiple European leaders have met to discuss the issue.
  • Russia has 100 000 troops near the Ukraine border.

Hopes are rising that efforts to stop Russia from invading Ukraine may be starting to pay off, as the diplomatic push picks up on Thursday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to meet Baltic leaders in Berlin and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson heading to NATO and Poland.

In the face of the worst stand-off between Russia and the West since the Cold War, diplomatic action has kicked into high gear with European leaders zipping across the continent seeking to defuse the crisis.

READ | Bid to defuse Ukraine tensions intensifies as 'positive' signs emerge

Ahead of his huddle with Baltic leaders, Scholz said he saw "progress" on the diplomatic front.

"The task is that we ensure the security in Europe, and I believe that that will be achieved," he said at a joint press conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Wednesday.

The new German chancellor, who has been under fire over accusations that he has dithered over the crisis, will travel to Kyiv and Moscow next week for separate meetings with Ukraine and Russia's leaders, including his first face-to-face with President Vladimir Putin.

'Lower tensions'

Striking a less optimistic note, Britain said on Wednesday it was ready to deploy 1 000 more troops to deal with any humanitarian crisis linked to Ukraine.

Speaking from Moscow ahead of meeting with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Moscow should choose a peaceful path in Ukraine or face "massive consequences" from Western sanctions.

Johnson will follow that message with a trip to meet NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Thursday before his Polish counterpart.

The West accuses Russia of having massed 100 000 soldiers near Ukraine's borders, while Russia has denied any plans to invade and has accused NATO countries of using belligerent rhetoric.

After his own diplomatic travel itinerary, French President Emmanuel Macron said Putin had told him that Moscow "would not be the source of an escalation".

For now, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said "diplomacy is continuing to lower tensions."

But somewhat deflating the chorus of upbeat noises, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby warned that Putin has continued sending troops to the border.

He told reporters at a Wednesday briefing:

We have continued to see even over the last 24 hours additional capabilities flow from elsewhere in Russia to that border with Ukraine and Belarus.

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said the Russian forces on the frontier did not appear to be ready to launch an all-out assault, and were instead being used primarily "for political pressure and blackmail" at this stage.

Less than 24 hours after a trip to Washington, Germany's Scholz stood alongside Polish leader Andrzej Duda and Macron late on Tuesday to declare Europeans' unity in their goal of averting war.

Putin, who has demanded sweeping security guarantees from NATO and the US, said after his talks with Macron that Moscow would "do everything to find compromises that suit everyone".

He said several proposals put forward by Macron could "form a basis for further steps" on easing the crisis over Ukraine but did not give any details.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a news briefing following talks with his counterparts from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria in Kyiv.
Civilians train to hold wooden replicas of Kalashn
Civilians train to hold wooden replicas of Kalashnikov rifles, as they take part in a training session at an abandoned factory in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

At the same time as sending its military hardware to Ukraine's borders, Putin has issued demands the West says are unacceptable, including barring Ukraine from joining NATO and rolling back alliance forces in eastern Europe.

The French presidency said Macron's counterproposals included an engagement from both sides not to take any new military action, the launching of a strategic dialogue and efforts to revive the peace process for Ukraine's conflict.

It also said an agreement would ensure the withdrawal of around 30 000 Russian soldiers from Belarus at the end of joint military exercises later this month.

The Kremlin insisted it never intended to leave the troops permanently on Belarusian territory.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainesecurity
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you keep your DStv subscription with the price hike?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it's too expensive
41% - 1997 votes
Yes, but only for sport
17% - 838 votes
I don't have DStv and prefer pay for streaming services
42% - 2065 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.20
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.58
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.37
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,834.54
+0.1%
Silver
23.32
+0.0%
Palladium
2,293.00
+0.5%
Platinum
1,036.00
-0.1%
Brent-ruolie
91.55
+0.8%
Top 40
70,113
+0.0%
All Share
76,947
+0.3%
Resource 10
78,465
+1.0%
Industrial 25
94,915
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,848
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo