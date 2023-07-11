1h ago

Share

'Do we need to go back to culling?' suggests Aus minister after 'extremely scary' crocodile attack

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A mature saltwater crocodile is enticed by meat, in the murky waters of the Adelaide River, near Darwin in the Northern Territory of Australia.
A mature saltwater crocodile is enticed by meat, in the murky waters of the Adelaide River, near Darwin in the Northern Territory of Australia.
Greg Wood/AFP


  • A crocodile attacked a man in Australia's Northern Territory.
  • The crocodile was euthanised on Monday.
  • Chief minister Natasha Fyles suggested a return to culling.

The top politician in Australia's Northern Territory said on Tuesday it was "time to consider" a return to crocodile culling after an attack at a popular swimming spot.

A 67-year-old man is recovering in hospital after encountering a crocodile at Wangi Falls in Litchfield National Park on Monday.

Northern Territory chief minister Natasha Fyles told reporters there had been a "significant increase" in the crocodile population since culling was suspended in the 1970s, with numbers going from around 3 000 to an estimate of more than 100 000.

"I think it's time for us to consider: Do we need to go back to culling, considering that significant increase in the crocodile population and the impact it's having not only on tourism and visitors, but locals?" she said.

Rangers and a crocodile management team had euthanised a 2.4m male saltwater crocodile at Wangi Falls on Monday night, according to the Department of Environment, Parks and Water Security.

READ | 'It can't stay there': Efforts under way to recapture 'chubby checker' crocodile in North West

Litchfield National Park is in a so-called barrier and removal zone, meaning that there is a "zero tolerance" approach to crocodiles and they can be trapped.

Northern Territory figures show that there were no saltwater crocodiles caught in Litchfield last year, but four were caught in each of the previous two years.

The swimming area where the man was attacked remains closed and will not reopen until surveys show it is safe.

Fyles described Monday's attack as "extremely scary", adding: "We do need to consider the measures that we have to keep our community safe."

Latest government statistics show that tourism was worth A$1.7 billion ($1.14 billion) to the Northern Territory economy, although this figure was from 2021/22 when international travel was still recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Asked about the impact of the attacks on tourism, Fyles said: "I think everyone in the territory has stories where crocodiles have been more aggressive, have interacted, and when you have a bigger crocodile population, there is more chance that they will interact with humans.

"I think we had a very thankful outcome yesterday, but it could be more tragic into the future."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australiaanimals
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the so-called blue light brigade should be banned in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are bullies who abuse their power
97% - 2823 votes
No, govt officials need priority and protection
3% - 100 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

10 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.67
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
24.12
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.51
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.44
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
933.41
+0.2%
Palladium
1,240.36
-0.3%
Gold
1,936.09
+0.6%
Silver
23.15
+0.0%
Brent Crude
77.69
-1.0%
Top 40
69,608
+0.7%
All Share
74,903
+0.8%
Resource 10
61,130
+1.2%
Industrial 25
104,134
+0.8%
Financial 15
15,993
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

3h ago

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

3h ago

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

3h ago

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

3h ago

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo