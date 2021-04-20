50m ago

add bookmark

Doctors denied access to Navalny prison hospital

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Alexei Navalny's personal doctor was among a group of doctors who were denied access to a penal colony where the Kremlin critic is currently receiving medical attention.
  • Navalny launched a hunger strike last month.
  • The opposition politician was arrested on his return to Russia in January from Germany, where he had spent months recovering from a poisoning attack.

A team of medics including ailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's personal doctor were denied access on Tuesday to a penal colony where he is being treated at a prison hospital.

Navalny, 44, launched a hunger strike on 31 March and his medical team over the weekend warned that his health was failing so rapidly he could die at "any minute".

Russia's prison service, which has repeatedly prevented Navalny's doctors from visiting him, on Monday moved him from his penal colony in the Vladimir region some 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Moscow to a medical facility at another colony in the same region.

A team of physicians including his personal doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva has made multiple attempts to see him but been rejected each time.

On Tuesday morning the team was once again barred from seeing him, but was told to try again later in the day.

"This is super disrespectful to people who came to fulfil their human duty, a medical duty to help a patient," Vasilyeva told AFP outside the colony.

"We are talking now only about health and life."

Navalny's lawyers also arrived at the penal colony on Tuesday and were allowed in, an AFP journalist at the scene reported.

Navalny is serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for violating parole terms on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.

The opposition politician was arrested on his return to Russia in January from Germany, where he had spent months recovering from a poisoning attack with the Novichok nerve agent.

Navalny blames the attack on President Vladimir Putin, a claim the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

The European Union and the United States have imposed sanctions on Russia over the poisoning, and on Monday threatened Moscow with further penalties in the event of Navalny's death.

The opposition figure launched his hunger strike last month demanding proper medical treatment over severe back pain and numbness in his limbs.

His team over the weekend said a blood test had shown showed high potassium levels and elevated creatinine, indicating Navalny could be suffering from impaired kidney function and risked cardiac arrest.

READ HERE | Russia sentences Navalny ally over threat to alleged agent

Russia's prison service on Monday insisted his condition was "satisfactory", despite moving him to the medical facility, and said he was taking vitamin supplements as part of medical treatment.

Navalny's team has called on supporters to take to the streets on Wednesday - when Putin is due to deliver his annual state of the nation address - to protest how he is being treated.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alexei navalnyrussiapoliticsprison
Lottery
Two bag top prize in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 2537 votes
Yes, at work
17% - 797 votes
No, I've never experienced this
28% - 1279 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.27
(-0.2)
GBP/ZAR
19.94
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.19
(+0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.09
(+0.5)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.0)
Gold
1,768.81
(-0.1)
Silver
25.86
(+0.2)
Platinum
1,193.00
(-1.4)
Brent Crude
67.05
(+0.4)
Palladium
2,768.50
(-1.7)
All Share
67,619
(-0.7)
Top 40
61,869
(-0.7)
Financial 15
12,242
(-1.4)
Industrial 25
87,758
(-0.6)
Resource 10
69,391
(-0.6)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

15 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo