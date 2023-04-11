5m ago

Share

Doctors in England start historic four-day strike over pay

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Junior doctors begin a four day strike outside University College Hospital on 11 April 2023.
Junior doctors begin a four day strike outside University College Hospital on 11 April 2023.
Kristian Buus/In Pictures via Getty Images
  • Junior doctors in England launched a four-day walkout on Tuesday. 
  • The doctors demand a 35% pay rise and better working conditions. 
  • They argue that their increasing workloads are endangering patients. 

Doctors working in England's public health service on Tuesday launched what has been billed as the most disruptive strike in its history, in a dispute over pay and working conditions.

The four-day walkout, which began at 7:00, follows months of strikes by other public and private sector staff as inflation sparks the UK's worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

The action by so-called junior doctors - physicians who are not senior specialists but who may still years of experience - comes after a three-day stoppage last month and several strikes by nurses.

It threatens to be the most serious walkout yet and lead to the cancellation of hundreds of thousands of appointments.

They are demanding a pay rise of 35 percent, which they say is needed to help make up for more than a decade of salary cuts in real terms.

They also argue pandemic backlogs coupled with staff shortages are massively increasing workloads, endangering patients.

Junior doctor Katrina Forsyth said:

We have had a massive [pay] cut and we are filling more gaps because people are leaving.

"It's becoming less safe for patients," she said from a picket line after finishing a night shift at St. Thomas' Hospital in London.

The government maintains the BMA's request is unaffordable, as ministers try to dampen wage demands across the public sector amid stagnant growth and high inflation.

After slowing for three straight months, the Consumer Prices Index shot up to 10.4 percent in February - close to 40-year highs and more than five times the target set by the Bank of England.

"I hoped to begin formal pay negotiations with the BMA last month but its demand for a 35 percent pay rise is unreasonable," said Health Secretary Steve Barclay.

He said:

If the BMA is willing to move significantly from this position and cancel strikes we can resume confidential talks and find a way forward, as we have done with other unions.

'Immense pressures'

Barclay struck a deal last month with unions representing various health workers, including nurses, to increase pay by five percent.

Union members are currently voting on whether to accept it.

However, the deal does not cover junior doctors, who comprise around half of all NHS doctors, according to official figures.

Their latest walkout will pile "immense pressures" on the service, NHS England medical director Stephen Powis warned.

He told BBC radio:

This is a significant set of industrial action that's going to cause major disruption.

The strike affects the NHS in England but not in the UK's other regions.

Up to a quarter of a million appointments could be postponed, according to the NHS Confederation, which represents the system in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Family doctors are also reported by British media to be closed for appointments for up to a week, as GPs are drafted in to provide cover.

Powis said the NHS is "working very hard" to ensure emergency services are staffed but that cover was "fragile" and "routine care will be affected".

Phil Sutcliffe, 75, of south London, was among those affected, with his cancer check-up appointment postponed to next month.

But he joined the St Thomas' Hospital picket line, organised by the British Medical Association (BMA).

"These doctors do the most fantastic job for very modest pay... so the government needs to get to the negotiating table and start talking," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nhsenglandukdoctorsstrike
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the Dalai Lama's apology after a viral video showing him asking a boy to suck his tongue?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The situation has been blown out of proportion
26% - 230 votes
World leaders must condemn his behaviour
19% - 161 votes
He should step down as the Tibetan spiritual leader
55% - 479 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.27
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
22.69
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
19.93
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.0%
Platinum
997.58
-0.7%
Palladium
1,436.14
+0.3%
Gold
2,001.30
+0.5%
Silver
24.93
+0.2%
Brent Crude
84.18
-1.1%
Top 40
71,934
+0.8%
All Share
77,675
+0.7%
Resource 10
69,593
+1.6%
Industrial 25
103,428
+0.4%
Financial 15
15,889
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

2h ago

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

7h ago

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo