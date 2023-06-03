DOCUMENTARY | The War in June 1967

The June 1967 Arab-Israeli war lasted only six days but its consequences are still felt across the Middle East.

This war, known to Israel as the Six-Day War and to Arabs as the June War and as the Naksa – the setback – came just two decades after the catastrophic events of 1948, or the Nakba, when the state of Israel was established and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were expelled from their homes and land.



The War in June looks back at the events surrounding 1948, and the Suez Crisis in 1956, to understand the roots of the 1967 war. It explores the actual six days of battle in detail and then looks at the profound long-term consequences of this war.



