Does the world need new Covid vaccines? 'Jury is out', Oxford's Pollard says

It is not yet clear whether or not the world needs a new set of vaccines to fight different variants of the novel coronavirus but scientists are working on new ones so there is no reason for alarm, the head of the Oxford Vaccine Group said on Tuesday.

"There are definitely new questions about variants that we're going to be addressing. And one of those is: do we need new vaccines?," Andrew Pollard, Chief Investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial, told BBC radio.

"I think the jury is out on that at the moment, but all developers are preparing new vaccines so if we do need them, we'll have them available to be able to protect people."

Pollard's team developed the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

South Africa paused a planned rollout of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccinations after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild infection from one variant, stoking fears of a much longer cat-and-mouse battle with the pathogen.

Researchers from the University of Witwatersrand and the University of Oxford said in a prior-to-peer analysis that the AstraZeneca vaccine provided minimal protection against mild or moderate infection from the South African variant among young people.

"I think there's clearly a risk of confidence in the way that people may perceive you. But as I say I don't think that there is any reason for alarm today," Pollard said.

