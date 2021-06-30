Donald Rumsfeld, US defence chief during Iraq war, dead at 88

Donald Rumsfeld, who served as former President George W Bush’s defence secretary and was the architect of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq in the wake of the 11 September 2001 terrorist attack on the United States, died at the age of 88, his family announced on Wednesday.

His stint as Bush’s defence secretary from 2001-2006 was his second, after serving as the youngest Secretary of Defense under former President Gerald Ford from 1975-1977.

“History may remember him for his extraordinary accomplishments over six decades of public service, but for those who knew him best and whose lives were forever changed as a result, we will remember his unwavering love for his wife Joyce, his family and friends, and the integrity he brought to a life dedicated to country,” Rumsfeld’s family said in a statement posted on Twitter