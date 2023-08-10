Donald Trump aide pleads not guilty to new charges in US documents case

1h ago

An aide to Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of misleading investigators who were trying to recover documents the former president took when he left office.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
  • Walt Nauta, Donald Trump's aid, has pleaded not guilty to additional federal charges.
  • The charges, obstruction of justice and false statements, relate to allegations that he misled investigators who were trying to recover classified documents Trump took when he left office. 
  • Another aide, Carlos De Oliveira, appeared alongside Nauta but did not enter a plea.

An aide to Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday to additional federal charges that accuse him of misleading investigators who were trying to recover classified documents that the former president took with him when he left office.

Walt Nauta, Trump's valet, pleaded not guilty to charges of obstruction of justice and false statements in an appearance before US Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard.

Another aide, Carlos De Oliveira, a property manager at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort home in Palm Beach, appeared alongside Nauta but did not enter a plea as lawyers said he does not yet have a local lawyer licensed to practice in Florida.

Both defendants left the courthouse without speaking to reporters.

Special Counsel Jack Smith's team has accused Nauta and De Oliveira of conspiring with Trump to thwart a year-long investigation into his retention of the documents, which included some of the most closely held US secrets.

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden, has pleaded not guilty to 40 counts of unauthorized retention of national defense information, obstruction of justice and false statements. He appeared at an arraignment in June.

Prosecutors have accused Trump of taking top-secret documents with him when he left the White House in 2021 and storing them haphazardly at Mar-a-Lago, including in a bathroom, shower and ballroom. Trump also showed classified information to people who at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, were not authorized to see it, according to the indictment.

Nauta moved boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago to hide them from Trump's lawyer and federal investigators, according to prosecutors. He and Oliveria are accused of trying to delete security camera footage and lying to the FBI.

The criminal case is one of three Trump faces as he campaigns to retake the White House in the November 2024 election, with a fourth potential indictment looming in Georgia. Trump has portrayed the charges as part of a political plot against him.

Nauta has already pleaded not guilty to some charges in the documents case, but returned to court to face additional counts filed in a superseding indictment in July. Trump pleaded not guilty to the new charges in a court filing and did not appear in court on Thursday.

De Oliveira was added as a third defendant in the second indictment. One of his lawyers said he should have local counsel lined up by Friday. He is due to return to court on 15 August.

Trump also has pleaded not guilty in a case brought by Smith charging him with unlawfully trying to undo his 2020 election loss and another brought by Manhattan prosecutors charging him with falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to a porn star.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in Georgia involving an investigation into his efforts to reverse his election loss in that state.

