Donald Trump allegations 'undermined trust in democracy': OSCE observer

  • The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe has criticised Donald Trump over claims of an election victory.
  • Trump made claims of election rigging and claimed victory while counting is under way.
  • The organisation warned that Trump's comments harmed democracy.

An international observer mission to the US elections has criticised US President Donald Trump's allegations of election rigging, saying he undermined trust in democracy.

LIVE | US election 2020: Biden close to victory as Trump sues, demands recount

The mission of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which monitors elections throughout Western nations and the former Soviet Union, said there was no evidence of election fraud in Tuesday's vote which was "competitive and well managed", despite challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Baseless allegations of systematic deficiencies, notably by the incumbent president, including on election night, harm public trust in democratic institutions," Michael Georg Link, who led the mission, said in a statement.

In a preliminary report, the mission warned that statements by Trump during the campaign "were perceived by many as increasing the potential for politically-motivated violence after the elections".

"Such statements by an incumbent president weaken public confidence in state institutions," the report added.

US ELECTIONS 2020 | Get the latest news

'But this election is not over'

The mission also called for the counting of all votes after the Trump campaign said it had sued to stop the process in the crucial states of Michigan and Pennsylvania.

"The enormous effort made by election workers, supported by many engaged citizens, ensured that voters could cast their votes despite legal and technical challenges," said Urszula Gacek, head of ODIHR's (OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights) election observation mission.

"But this election is not over, and we remain here in DC and in key states around the country until it is. It is vital that every properly cast ballot is properly counted."

The organisation also highlighted concerns over campaign finance. According to the report, the total expenditure is estimated to reach $14bn for these elections.

The OSCE sent 102 observers from 39 countries to observe the development of the elections. They also highlighted concerns about campaign financing and a polarised media landscape but noted freedom of expression was respected ahead of the elections.

