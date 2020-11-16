13m ago

add bookmark

Donald Trump campaign abandons parts of Pennsylvania election lawsuit

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Donald Trump campaign dropped a major part of its Pennsylvania lawsuit.
  • The lawsuit seeks to halt the state from certifying results of the US presidential election.
  • Legal experts say the lawsuit has little chance of success.

US President Donald Trump's campaign on Sunday dropped a major part of a lawsuit it brought seeking to halt Pennsylvania from certifying its results in the presidential election, narrowing the case to a small number of ballots.

LIVE | Trump backtracks after admitting Biden's presidential win

In an amended complaint filed in federal court, the Trump campaign dropped a claim that election officials unlawfully blocked observers from watching the counting of mail-in ballots in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

The pared-down lawsuit now focuses on a claim that Democratic-leaning counties unlawfully allowed voters to fix errors in their mail-in ballots in violation of state law.

Officials have said the dispute affects a small number of ballots in the state, where Democrat Joe Biden is projected to win by more than 60 000 votes.

US ELECTIONS 2020 | Get all the latest news

Pennsylvania officials have asked a judge in toss Trump's lawsuit, saying the election observers were allowed to assess the processing of mail-in ballots and that all of the state's counties were permitted to inform residents if their mailed-in ballots were deficient, even if it was not mandatory for them to do so.

Electoral College votes

In Pennsylvania's populous Montgomery County, less than 100 voters fixed ballots with technical errors, a county official testified at a court hearing on 4 November.

The Trump campaign continues to seek a court order blocking the Pennsylvania secretary of state from ratifying the result.

Biden clinched the election after news media and Edison Research called him as the victor in Pennsylvania, putting him over the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Edison Research said on Friday that Biden had won 306 Electoral College votes to Trump's 232.

Trump on Sunday briefly appeared to acknowledge that Biden's victory, but then recanted and claimed he would soon file fresh challenges. His campaign has filed a string of long-shot lawsuits in several battleground states.

On Twitter on Sunday, Trump said many cases being filed were not from his campaign.

"Our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome, will soon be filed!" he tweeted.

Legal experts say the lawsuits have little chance of changing the outcome of the election. A senior Biden legal adviser has dismissed the litigation as "theatrics, not really lawsuits".

Pennsylvania is due to certify the election results on 23 November.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
LIVE | Trump backtracks after admitting Biden's presidential win
EXPLAINER | Why recounts rarely change the results of US elections
Trump campaign sues to stop Pennsylvania certifying Biden win
Read more on:
usus elections 2020
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 297 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
16% - 640 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
77% - 3172 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct 2020

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.43
(+0.45)
ZAR/GBP
20.42
(+0.38)
ZAR/EUR
18.29
(+0.36)
ZAR/AUD
11.27
(+0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.26)
Gold
1892.10
(+0.13)
Silver
24.97
(+1.17)
Platinum
906.00
(+1.68)
Brent Crude
42.92
(-0.42)
Palladium
2336.00
(+1.32)
All Share
57342.58
(+0.28)
Top 40
52671.72
(+0.29)
Financial 15
11501.14
(+0.04)
Industrial 25
79739.67
(-0.24)
Resource 10
52093.74
(+1.15)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov 2020

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo