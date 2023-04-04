8m ago

Share

The porn star, the president and R2.3 million in 'hush money'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • In July 2006, Donald Trump met an adult film actress, Stormy Daniels, at a celebrity golf tournament.
  • Daniels was 27 at the time and Trump 60. His third wife, Melania, had just given birth to their son Barron.
  • In 2016, The National Enquirer discovers Daniels was seeking bidders for her potentially politically damaging story about her relationship with Trump.
  • Trump has denied any wrongdoing and claims that he is the victim of a political "witch hunt." 

In July 2006, real estate tycoon and reality television star Donald Trump met an adult film actress, Stormy Daniels, at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe.

That meeting has now culminated in the first criminal indictment of a former president of the United States, and on Tuesday Trump will be fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken by officials as he is arraigned in New York City.

These are the events leading up to the politically explosive case and Daniels' role in it:

Lake Tahoe

In her 2018 tell-all book "Full Disclosure," Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, recounts her fateful encounter with Trump at the Nevada golf resort on the shores of Lake Tahoe.

A picture taken at the time shows them posing together - Trump in a red hat, Daniels in a black top - at a porn studio booth where Daniels was working as a "greeter."

Daniels was 27 at the time and Trump 60. His third wife, Melania, had given birth to their son Barron about four months earlier.

In her book, Daniels said one of Trump's bodyguards invited her to have dinner with "The Apprentice" star in his penthouse.

They proceeded to have what "may have been the least impressive sex I'd ever had," she writes in an account that also includes an unflattering description of Trump's anatomy.

Trump has denied they ever had sex and has accused Daniels of "extortion" and a "total con job."

Daniels said she remained in touch with Trump over the next year in the hope he would get her on his reality television show but it never happened.

Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels
Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels

Hush money payment

Fast forward to 2016 and Trump is the Republican presidential nominee.

The National Enquirer, a tabloid newspaper owned by a Trump ally, discovers that Daniels is seeking bidders for her potentially politically damaging story about her relationship with Trump.

The tabloid put her in touch with Michael Cohen, Trump's personal lawyer and fixer nicknamed "The Pitbull."

Cohen, who has since turned against Trump, has acknowledged arranging a $130,000 (around R2.3 million) "hush money" payment to Daniels in exchange for her silence about the 2006 tryst.

Daniels and Trump - under the respective pseudonyms Peggy Peterson and David Dennison - were the parties to a nondisclosure agreement prepared by Cohen that has emerged in court filings.

The payment was revealed by The Wall Street Journal in January 2018 and forms the basis for the charges Trump faces.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and claims that he is the victim of a political "witch hunt" by the Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, intended to derail his 2024 White House campaign.

Cohen, who has served time in prison for tax evasion and campaign finance violations, and Daniels were both interviewed by prosecutors this month in connection with the case.


Notoriety

Since coming forward, Daniels has been cashing in on her notoriety while battling Trump in and out of court and on social media.

She suggestively refers to Trump on her Twitter feed as "Tiny" while he throws various insults her way, including calling her "Horseface."

Along with her book, Daniels has made appearances at strip clubs around the country billed as the "Make America Horny Again" tour.

Her one-time high-profile lawyer, Michael Avenatti, is currently serving jail time for stealing money from Daniels.

Avenatti tricked literary agents into sending $300,000 of an $800,000 (more than R5 million of R14 million) advance she received for her book into a bank account he controlled, without her knowledge.

Avenatti spent the money on personal and professional expenses including plane tickets, restaurants and the lease of a Ferrari, according to prosecutors.

On Thursday, as the news of the indictment broke, Daniels took to Twitter with her usual aplomb.

"I have so many messages coming in that I can't respond... also don't want to spill my champagne," she tweeted while also plugging her #TeamStormy merchandise.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpus
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you still optimistic about the future of South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believe the potential is still there
18% - 1368 votes
No, I feel we cannot reverse the damage that has been done
50% - 3726 votes
I will only be able to say after the 2024 elections
31% - 2339 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress

31 Mar

LISTEN | Make or break: DA to elect new leadership at national congress
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.87
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.15
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.46
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
982.93
-0.4%
Palladium
1,454.66
-0.5%
Gold
1,980.13
-0.2%
Silver
23.87
-0.5%
Brent Crude
84.93
+5.9%
Top 40
70,959
0.0%
All Share
76,615
0.0%
Resource 10
66,955
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,235
0.0%
Financial 15
15,666
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'We must protect the kids': Cape Town man launches volleyball club to get...

03 Apr

PICS | 'We must protect the kids': Cape Town man launches volleyball club to get youth off the streets
Heart surgery gives 9-year-old Tzaneen girl new lease on life

31 Mar

Heart surgery gives 9-year-old Tzaneen girl new lease on life
This talented trio of kids from Joburg are set to take the world by storm

31 Mar

This talented trio of kids from Joburg are set to take the world by storm
Joburg woman celebrates 10-year 'lungaversary' after successful double lung...

31 Mar

Joburg woman celebrates 10-year 'lungaversary' after successful double lung transplant
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free...

30 Mar

Zero alcohol’s value on the rise: Here’s what you need to know about alcohol-free spirits
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23081.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo