Donald Trump launches official website to stay connected with supporters

Former US president Donald Trump has launched an official website as a platform for his supporters to stay in touch and to showcase his time in office.

The website's home page displays multiple pictures of Trump with various figures, including his wife Melania, members of the military and world leaders, which were taken at multiple events during his time as president.

"The Office of Donald J. Trump is committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda," the message on website's home page read.

The "About" section contains a glowing 850-word synopsis of his time in office, highlighting what Trump has often cited as his greatest achievements, including energy and border security, strengthening NATO and other international alliances, and his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It made no mention of the scandals, corruption investigations, two impeachments or the attacks on democratic institutions that framed his presidency.

It was not immediately clear when the website went live.

In an interview with Fox News earlier this month, Jason Miller, a spokesperson for Trump's 2020 campaign, said Trump will launch his own social media platform in two to three months.

