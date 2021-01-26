Donald Trump opens Florida office to push his former administration's agenda

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump opened an office in Florida on Monday that will handle his duties as a former US president and seek to further his administration's agenda.
A statement said:
The
announcement came on the same day the House of Representatives delivered to the
Senate an impeachment article charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a
speech to supporters before the deadly attack on the US Capitol on 6 January.
The Senate trial is expected to start on 9 February.
In farewell remarks on his last day as president last Wednesday, Trump told supporters: "We will be back in some form."
Trump has made no public appearances since flying that day to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
Before leaving office, Trump talked with associates about forming a political party called the "Patriot Party", the Wall Street Journal reported.