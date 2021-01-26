4h ago

add bookmark

Donald Trump opens Florida office to push his former administration's agenda

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump opened an office in Florida on Monday that will handle his duties as a former US president and seek to further his administration's agenda.

A statement said:

The office will be responsible for managing president Trump's correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organising, and public activism.

The announcement came on the same day the House of Representatives delivered to the Senate an impeachment article charging Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech to supporters before the deadly attack on the US Capitol on 6 January. The Senate trial is expected to start on 9 February.

In farewell remarks on his last day as president last Wednesday, Trump told supporters: "We will be back in some form."

Trump has made no public appearances since flying that day to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Before leaving office, Trump talked with associates about forming a political party called the "Patriot Party", the Wall Street Journal reported.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender US soldiers
US Supreme Court ends anti-corruption lawsuits against Trump
US elections: Voting machine company sues Trump lawyer over ballot fraud claims
Read more on:
donald trumpusus politics
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 1893 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 918 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 1835 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.24
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
20.83
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
18.50
(-0.08)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.11)
Gold
1851.42
(-0.21)
Silver
25.39
(+0.26)
Platinum
1086.00
(-0.45)
Brent Crude
55.72
(+0.78)
Palladium
2321.00
(-0.03)
All Share
64010.02
(-0.85)
Top 40
58884.66
(-0.88)
Financial 15
11744.97
(+1.69)
Industrial 25
87424.87
(-1.62)
Resource 10
61777.66
(-0.77)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo