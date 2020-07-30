1h ago

Trump raises possibility of delaying US presidential elections over possible 'fraudulent voting'

Donald Trump.
Donald Trump.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
  • US President Donald Trump tweeted questioning whether the US elections should be postponed.
  • This was on the basis that the election may be compromised due to "fraudulent" voting.
  • The elections are set to take place in November.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested delaying the 2020 election, in which he is currently lagging badly in the polls, citing the coronavirus and what he said would be "fraudulent" voting.

"Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???" Trump asked in a tweet.

"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA," the tweet said.

AFP reports that Only Congress can change the election date, which is set by law on 3 November. With Democrats ruling the lower House, that seems highly unlikely to happen.

Trump has previously insisted that he sees no problem going ahead with the election, where he faces Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The coronavirus pandemic remains out of control in swaths of the United States, including most recently in Republican-led states like Florida and Texas.

During the presidential primary contests earlier this year, several states delayed voting or opened fewer polling sites.

In addition, major sporting events have been canceled or curtailed and there are serious doubts across much of the country over whether schools and universities will reopen in September.

But Trump has bitterly resisted Democratic-led attempts to increase availability of mail-in voting, saying that this will promote fraud and that Americans should line up at the polls as usual.

His opponents say there is no evidence of meaningful fraud in US elections and rather that more effort is needed to improve the complicated logistics of mail-in voting.

UPDATE: Reuters reports that Trump was "just raising a question" when he tweeted earlier on Thursday about the possibility of delaying the 3 November presidential election, CNN reported citing a spokesperson for Trump's re-election campaign.

"The President is just raising a question about the chaos Democrats have created with their insistence on all mail-in voting," Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley said in a statement, according to the television network.

The US Constitution grants the power to set an election date to Congress, and numerous Democratic lawmakers immediately rejected Trump's suggestion as did a commissioner with the US Federal Election Commission.

