46m ago

add bookmark

Donald Trump rallies supporters in Nevada, seeks to overcome Biden lead in the state

play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
PHOTO: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Gett
  • Trump has rallied his backers on Nevada in order to drum up support where polls show that rival Joe biden is ahead.
  • Supporters have been showing up to Trump's rallies without masks and not maintaining social distancing.
  • A Republican official says about $18 million would be raised through these events.

Republican President Donald Trump rallied his backers in Nevada on Saturday in a bid to drum up support in a state where polls show his Democratic rival Joe Biden is ahead.

Going through a list of grievances about Democrats, the media, and mail-in voting, Trump spoke to a crowd of thousands at an airport outside of Reno where people stood close to one another and, in many cases, did not wear masks despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The president mused about staying in office 12 years, despite constitutional limits that prohibit U.S. presidents from serving more than two, four-year terms.

He said:

We are going to win four more years in the White House and then after that we’ll negotiate, right, because we’re probably, based on the way we were treated, we’re probably entitled to another four after that.

Trump again accused Democrats of trying to "rig" the Nov. 3 election and he knocked Biden over an ad that criticized Trump for allegedly making derogatory comments about U.S. war dead. Trump has denied making the remarks.

"Now I can be really vicious," in return, the president said, expressing his disgust over the ad and calling Biden "pathetic."

Trump is trailing the former vice president in national polls and in Nevada, which the former real estate developer and reality television star lost narrowly to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Biden has hammered Trump for failing to lay out a national strategy to combat the pandemic, which has killed more than 193,000 people in the United States.

'Nevada families need solutions'

The president, who credits his decision to restrict travel from China at the beginning of the year with saving lives, publicly played down the virus in the early months of 2020 and has pushed for a rapid re-opening of the economy after a lockdown in the spring.

"Nevadans don't need more bluster from the president, and don't need his reckless rallies that ignore the realities of COVID-19 and endanger public health," Biden said in a statement on Saturday.

"Nevada families need solutions — from containing the pandemic to building the economy back better to making quality health care more accessible to millions of Americans."

The president has increased his number of campaign rallies in recent weeks, holding them in airplane hangars or outdoors because of the risk of coronavirus spread. Thousands of supporters have been showing up, many of them without maintaining social distance or wearing face coverings.

Trump has campaign events scheduled in Nevada and Arizona during a three-day Western swing that will also include a stop in California on Monday for a briefing about the devastating fires that are ravaging the West Coast.

The president is ramping up fundraising, too, amid concerns that his campaign is dealing with a cash shortage, leading it to pull back television advertising in crucial states.

A Republican official said some $18 million would be raised over the weekend through events in Washington and Nevada.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

Related Links
Microsoft: Foreign hackers are targeting Biden and Trump camps
Biden: Trump 'negligence' prompted US recession
Mandela Foundation slams Trump: 'He is not in a position to comment on the life of Madiba'
Read more on:
joe bidendonald trumpusus electionsus politics
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2494 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 552 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 6331 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2466 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle

12 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Getting to the root of the Clicks debacle
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.69
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.42
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.84
(-0.02)
ZAR/AUD
12.20
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.84)
Gold
1939.46
(+0.05)
Silver
26.74
(+0.02)
Platinum
927.64
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
39.72
(-0.57)
Palladium
2311.00
(+0.58)
All Share
56087.84
(+0.24)
Top 40
51715.12
(+0.36)
Financial 15
10203.73
(-1.94)
Industrial 25
74819.19
(+0.36)
Resource 10
56294.81
(+1.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo