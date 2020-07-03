1h ago

add bookmark

Donald Trump says he'd have 'no problem' using mask in 'tight' quarters

  • US President Donald Trump said he would have no problem wearing a mask.
  • He said people at the White House are tested before coming in contact with him.
  • He said he thinks a vaccine for coronavirus will be found very soon.

US President Donald Trump, who has yet to be seen in public wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic, said on Wednesday he would have "no problem" doing so, while reiterating his belief that the contagion will just "disappear".

"If I were in a tight situation with people, I would absolutely," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business, as many US states are seeing a surge in the number of cases.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

But he added: "Usually I'm not in that position."  

READ | Trump claims he finally wore a mask and 'it looked very nice'

Trump noted that most people he sees at the White House are tested for Covid-19 before coming in contact with him.

"I'm all for masks - I think masks are good," he said, while adding his doubts about whether face coverings needed to be "mandatory" nationwide to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

"You have many places in the country where people stay very long distance" from each other, he said.

"I think we are going to be very good with the coronavirus. I think that, at some point, that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope," he said.

When pressed by the interviewer whether he truly believed the virus would vanish, he said: "I do. I do. Yes, sure, at some point. And I think we're going to have a vaccine very soon too."

Trump made similar statements in February, when he said: "It's going to disappear. One day, it's like a miracle, it will disappear."

Many Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are now more actively encouraging Americans to wear masks in public.

While Vice President Mike Pence has worn masks on several occasions, including during a recent trip to hard-hit Texas, Trump has never been seen in public wearing one.

He told Fox Business that people have seen him wearing one, adding: "It was a dark black mask, and I thought it looked OK. Looked like the Lone Ranger."

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
Fauci: Trump never told officials to slow Covid-19 testing
Trump 'more and more angry at China' over coronavirus
Biden to attack Trump's handling of Covid-19 as US cases rise
Read more on:
donald trumpmike penceuscoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
26% - 2510 votes
Yes, more than one person
24% - 2284 votes
No I don't
49% - 4693 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.96
(-0.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.16
(+0.00)
ZAR/EUR
19.08
(+0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.77
(-0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.03)
Gold
1772.40
(-0.15)
Silver
17.93
(+0.14)
Platinum
808.00
(+0.19)
Brent Crude
42.92
(+2.64)
Palladium
1894.00
(+0.40)
All Share
54617.19
(+1.54)
Top 40
50309.77
(+1.49)
Financial 15
10214.89
(+2.12)
Industrial 25
76156.33
(+1.23)
Resource 10
50768.18
(+1.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths

01 Jul 2020

FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

30 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo