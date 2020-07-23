1h ago

add bookmark

Donald Trump touts five-word memory test as showing he is 'cognitively there'

  • US President Donald Trump says he "aced" a cognitive test.
  • He challenged Joe Biden to do the same test.
  • His boast was ridiculed on social media.

US President Donald Trump has divulged details of a cognitive test he "aced" - including a five-word memory challenge he said proved he had the "mental stamina" to lead the US.

READ | US President Donald Trump's re-election campaign spends $50.3 million in June

"Person. Woman. Man Camera. TV," the US president recited as he revealed details of the much-discussed test to Fox TV on Wednesday.

"The last questions are much more difficult," he said in an interview on Tucker Carlson Tonight, in which he repeatedly questioned the mental capacity of his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

"Like a memory question. It's like, you'll go: Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV," the president said. "So they say: 'Could you repeat that?' So I said, 'Yeah. It's: Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.'"

"Then, ten minutes, 15, 20 minutes later they say, 'Remember that first question... Give us that again."

"And you go: 'Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.'"

"And they say: 'That's amazing. How did you do that?'"

"I do it because I have, like, a good memory," Trump continued. "Because I'm cognitively there."

Ridicule

In the interview Trump also called for his Democratic rival Joe Biden - currently leading Trump in polls ahead of the November presidential election - to take a similar test, because "something's going on."

"You need physical stamina," he said. "You need mental stamina... we have to be sharp... President Xi is sharp. President Putin is sharp. Erdogan is sharp."

The interview quickly drew ridicule on social media.

"i seriously cannot keep up," tweeted Sarah Cooper, a Trump impersonator who shot to fame with parodies of some of the US leader's greatest hits, including "How to Obamagate" and "How to strong death totals".

Cooper targeted Trump in a previous video "How to cognitive", in which she lampooned a previous interview he gave to Fox, where he professed to have "aced" an unspecified cognitive test.

Related Links
Joe Biden labels Donald Trump first racist US president
US coronavirus infections, hospitalisations rise, crisis could worsen
Donald Trump, sinking in polls, shifts tone on coronavirus
Read more on:
donald trumpus
Lottery
1 person bags R292k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 4424 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 2808 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 2508 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.54
(-0.37)
ZAR/GBP
21.01
(-0.20)
ZAR/EUR
19.15
(-0.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.76
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.44)
Gold
1877.61
(+0.44)
Silver
22.61
(-0.90)
Platinum
915.00
(-0.60)
Brent Crude
44.40
(+0.02)
Palladium
2130.50
(-0.70)
All Share
56178.23
(+0.62)
Top 40
51784.54
(+0.72)
Financial 15
10446.02
(-1.76)
Industrial 25
75550.40
(+0.66)
Resource 10
55132.67
(+1.81)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

8h ago

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of...

22 Jul

FEEL GOOD | NPOs surprise Charlotte Maxeke healthcare workers with 250 bouquets of flowers
FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs...

21 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Mandela Day: 67 000-litre soup target smashed by more than 300 chefs in 10 cities
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo