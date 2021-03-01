12m ago

add bookmark

Donald Trump vows to unite Republicans, says he will not form new party

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Donald trump said he had no plans to form a new party.
  • He spoke at CPAC, vowing to unite the Republican Party.
  • Trump hinted at a presidential run in 2024.

Former US president Donald Trump has said he has no plans to form a new political party, vowing instead to unite a Republican Party that has splintered after his supporters overran the United States Capitol in a deadly riot.

In his first major speech since he left the White House last month, Trump said the GOP is "going to unite and be stronger than ever before".

"I am not starting a new party. That was fake news," he told the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday afternoon.

"We will be united and strong like never before. We will save and strengthen America and we will fight the onslaught of radicalism, socialism and indeed, it all leads to communism," said Trump, who spent much of his speech hitting out at US President Joe Biden.

READ | Mitch McConnell to support Donald Trump if party picks him as its 2024 nominee

Trump repeated his false claims the November presidential election was stolen from him and also hinted at another possible presidential run.

"They just lost the White House," Trump said.

"But who knows, who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time."

Commitment to Trump

His supporters have dominated this year's conference, held in Florida due to the state's loose restrictions on gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the country's largest annual gathering of Republicans and conservatives, CPAC typically shows the direction of the Republican Party and its supporters.

While past meetings have served as a forum for debate between a broad coalition of US conservatives, attendees of this year's meeting devoted the weekend to expressing their commitment to Trump and affirming his ongoing dominance in the party.

The event comes as deep divides have emerged within the Republican Party after the Capitol insurrection on 6 January and weeks of false claims by Trump and his supporters that the election was marred by widespread voter fraud.

Trump was impeached in the US House of Representatives for "incitement of insurrection" in relation to the riot, but later acquitted in the US Senate.

Al Jazeera's John Hendren, reporting from Orlando on Sunday, said the conference has brought together "the pro-Trump side of the Republican Party", which he said is currently "at war with itself".

Pro-Trump Republicans defended Trump amid accusations he incited the mob of his supporters that overran the Capitol building, while others publicly criticised him and some even voted for his impeachment.

Republican legislators who have been critical of Trump, including Congresswoman Liz Cheney and former Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, were not welcome at the conference, Hendren said.

"This is his effort to control that party," Hendren reported.

Trump supporters travelled from across the country to see the former president's first remarks since he left office in January.

'Huge mistake'

Hats, shirts and other pro-Trump paraphernalia were on display at the conference, where attendees took photos alongside a gold statue of the former president.

Vickie Froehlich, who served as a delegate at the Republican National Convention when Trump was first nominated in 2016, came to CPAC from Minneapolis, Minnesota. If Republicans abandon Trump, she said, "it would be a huge mistake."

"I think he has been great for our country. He's very popular still," said Froehlich.

Speakers who took the stage over the weekend, including Senators Rick Scott of Florida, Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, announced support for continuing Trump's political mission.

In panel discussions, legislators and activists also argued against the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential electoral results and warned of leftist conspiracies to silence conservative speech.

"I'm not backing down," said Hawley, one of the Republican senators who voted to overturn the results of the US election, which earned him an extended standing ovation at the conference. "Not a chance! Not a chance!"

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
donald trumpus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 2581 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 1817 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2568 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.96
(+0.36)
ZAR/GBP
20.94
(+0.28)
ZAR/EUR
18.10
(+0.39)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.31)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.42)
Gold
1750.81
(+0.74)
Silver
26.88
(+0.47)
Platinum
1216.51
(+1.66)
Brent Crude
64.90
(0.00)
Palladium
2344.51
(+0.14)
All Share
66138.05
(-1.99)
Top 40
60754.30
(-2.11)
Financial 15
12200.05
(-1.09)
Industrial 25
86144.34
(-0.81)
Resource 10
67459.85
(-4.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb 2021

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb 2021

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo