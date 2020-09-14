41m ago

Donald Trump's Las Vegas indoor rally violates coronavirus restrictions, outrages Nevada officials

  • Donald Trump held a fully indoor rally on Sunday in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, his first in months.
  • Sunday's event drew heavy criticism and outraged officials in the state of Nevada who warned the rally violated coronavirus crowd size restrictions.
  • Coronavirus cases jumped in Tulsa in the weeks after Trump's previous indoor rally in the Oklahoma city of Tulsa in June.

Henderson – US President Donald Trump on Sunday held his first fully indoor rally in months, outraging officials in the state of Nevada who warned the gathering violated coronavirus restrictions on crowd sizes.

Indoor rallies during the pandemic have proven problematic for Trump, who was heavily criticised after one in June that was later linked to a spike in virus cases.

Trump used Sunday's event, held in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, to applaud his own handling of the pandemic, which has killed nearly 195 000 Americans – the world's highest toll.

"We have done an incredible job, we get absolutely no credit for the job we have done," the Republican told the crowd at the Xtreme Manufacturing facility, adding that his leadership had "saved millions of lives".

Governor Steve Sisolak tweeted that "tonight, President Donald Trump is taking reckless and selfish actions that are putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada".

"The President appears to have forgotten that this country is still in the middle of a global pandemic," he said.

Trump called Sisolak, a Democrat, a "political hack" and urged the crowd to "tell your governor to open your state".

'Verbal warning'

Plans for the rally drew a rebuke from local authorities, who noted events with more than 50 people are not allowed due to the coronavirus.

"The City of Henderson has issued a compliance letter and verbal warning to the event organiser that the event as planned would be in direct violation of the governor's Covid-19 emergency directives," city spokesperson Kathleen Richards said in a statement.

The pandemic has stripped the US presidential campaign of its usual flood of events, but with less than two months to voting Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden have been making more appearances.

The Trump campaign said temperature checks would be done at the door of the Nevada rally and attendees would be given face masks and encouraged to wear them.

"If you can join tens of thousands of people protesting in the streets, gamble in a casino, or burn down small businesses in riots, you can gather peacefully under the 1st Amendment to hear from the president of the United States," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told reporters.

Trump's indoor rally in the Oklahoma city of Tulsa in June proved deeply controversial, with most attendees flouting Trump administration guidelines by refusing to wear masks or engage in social distancing despite being indoors.

Coronavirus cases jumped in Tulsa in the weeks after the 20 June rally, and local health officials said it was "more than likely" that major events were a contributing factor.

