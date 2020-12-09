37m ago

add bookmark

Don't mix Sputnik vaccine with alcohol, says Russian official. Some recoil

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A health official's warning that anyone getting vaccinated against Covid-19 with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine should give up alcohol for almost two months has caused a backlash among some Russians who call the request unreasonable.

Anna Popova, head of the consumer health watchdog, told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station on Tuesday that people should stop drinking alcohol at least two weeks before getting the first of two injections. They should continue to abstain for a further 42 days, she advised.

Sputnik V, licenced under an accelerated process before the end of clinical trials, has been given to doctors, soldiers, teachers and social workers in the first instance with a large-scale nationwide roll out due to begin this week.

There are 21 days between the two Russian vaccine jabs.

"This really bothers me," said Elena Kriven, a Moscow resident.

She said:

I'm unlikely to not be able to drink for 80 days and I reckon the stress on the body of giving up alcohol, especially during what is a festive period, would be worse than the (side effects of the) vaccine and its alleged benefits.

Kriven was referring to the main New Year public holiday. Many Russians will spend the first 10 days of 2021 relaxing at home or abroad, a period associated with higher alcohol use.

Russians are among the heaviest drinkers in the world, though consumption has fallen sharply since 2003.

Popova warned alcohol would reduce the body's ability to build up immunity to Covid-19.

"It's a strain on the body. If we want to be healthy and have a strong immune response, don't drink alcohol," she said.

Her advice was contradicted by Alexander Gintsburg, the vaccine's developer. The Sputnik V Twitter channel on Wednesday published his very different advice above an image of Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio raising a glass of champagne.

"One glass of champagne won't hurt anyone, not even your immune system", said Gintsburg.

He said it would be prudent to reduce alcohol use by a reasonable amount while the body built up immunity, but said there was no need to give up completely.

It was crucial however, he said, to refrain from alcohol three days before and after the two injections required. He said such advice was the same for anyone getting vaccinated around the world and not specific to Russia or Sputnik.

The topic generated lively discussion on social media.

"You should have spoken (about alcohol reduction) in the first place," wrote one Facebook user, Pavel Goriachkin. "It's absolutely impossible for most people in our country."

Another user, Konstantin Roninyo, wrote:

"Even I won't sign up for this despite drinking rarely. Having a drink at New Year is sacred!"

Others said the contradictory advice and their own experience showed there was no need to follow Popova's recommendations.

"I boozed like there was no tomorrow between the first and second jabs," said one Moscow resident, who didn't want to be identified. "And I've got antibodies coming out of my ears".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiacoronavirus
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 1202 votes
No, I will not
39% - 1032 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 427 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.02
(-0.38)
ZAR/GBP
20.09
(-0.29)
ZAR/EUR
18.13
(+0.15)
ZAR/AUD
11.16
(-0.50)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.07)
Gold
1828.60
(-2.15)
Silver
23.69
(-3.36)
Platinum
996.00
(-2.63)
Brent Crude
48.75
(+0.10)
Palladium
2273.31
(-0.98)
All Share
59291.75
(+0.22)
Top 40
54349.61
(+0.16)
Financial 15
11819.49
(+1.34)
Industrial 25
79226.39
(+0.34)
Resource 10
56651.05
(-0.56)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo