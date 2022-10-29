53m ago

UPDATE | 59 dead, 150 injured in Seoul Halloween crush: authorities

Nearly 60 people were killed Saturday and some 150 were injured in a stampede in central Seoul when thousands crowded into narrow streets to celebrate Halloween, officials said.

"As of 01:30 am, 59 have died and 150 have been injured," Fire Department official Choi Sung-bum told reporters on the scene early Sunday.

Earlier dozens of people suffered from cardiac arrest in the South Korean capital Seoul on Saturday, after thousands of people crowded into narrow streets in the city's Itaewon neighbourhood to celebrate Halloween, local officials said.

A fire brigade official confirmed the incident to AFP, saying that more than 140 ambulances had been dispatched to the scene to aid the victims.

Around 50 people were in cardiac arrest in the central Seoul neighbourhood, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the fire department.

Itaewon is a popular destination for people celebrating Halloween in the South Korean capital, and the injuries appeared to occur as the result of a crush resulting from the size of the crowd.

President Yoon Suk-yeol ordered officials to dispatch first aid teams and to swiftly secure hospital beds for those affected, the presidential office said.

Photographs published by Yonhap appeared to show more than a dozen people lying prone on a street that had been cordoned off by authorities, with rescue workers tending to some of them.


