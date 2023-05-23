10m ago

Share

Driver who crashed outside White House charged with threatening president

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A man who crashed a rented box truck into security barriers near the White House was charged with threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president.
  • Investigators apparently found a Nazi swastika flag inside the truck.
  • President Joe Biden's exact location at the time of the crash just before 22:00 was unclear.

A man who crashed a rented box truck into security barriers near the White House was charged with threatening the president, US Park Police said on Tuesday, following an overnight incident that authorities said may have been intentional.

A Reuters witness said investigators found a Nazi swastika flag inside the truck, which crashed into barriers at Lafayette Square, a public area one block from the White House compound, on Monday evening.

The driver, identified as Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri, faces several charges including threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, vice president or a family member, the US Park Police said in a statement.

US Secret Service said it had detained the man following the crash, which may have been "intentional." There was no ongoing danger and no injuries, it said.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the driver may have intentionally struck the security barriers at Lafayette Square," Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.

READ | Driver detained after truck crashes into barriers near White House

For decades, Lafayette Square has been a prominent site for political protests and free-speech events.

It was closed off in May 2020 by a perimeter fence installed after the Black Lives Matter protests. The fence has since been removed but barriers blocking traffic from the side streets remain.

Security around the White House and other federal buildings has steadily increased after a string of breaches and other incidents, including the 6 January riot at the Capitol. In 2021, a vehicle struck two Capitol Police officers, killing one. The driver was shot and killed by police.

The suspect in Monday's incident also faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, trespassing, destruction of federal property and reckless operation of a vehicle, Park Police said.

A video on WUSA television showed a remote-controlled robot opening the rear door of the box-type, U-Haul truck, revealing a dolly but no other obvious cargo.


Chris Zaboji, an airline pilot who lives in Washington and witnessed the crash, posted a brief video on social media later verified by Reuters. It showed the truck driving into the barricades as he was walking by on his way home.

"I looked back and saw that the U-Haul van had rammed into the barricade," Zaboji said, adding that he left after the truck rammed barriers a second time.

President Joe Biden's exact location at the time of the crash just before 22:00 was unclear. He had met with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy at the White House earlier on Monday evening.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenus
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the task team looking into Russian President Vladimir Putin's possible visit to SA in August?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I doubt they'll find a legal loophole
25% - 466 votes
Putin is coming, it's just a formality
75% - 1381 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal

22 May

LISTEN | Herman Mashaba's buy-ography: Inside ActionSA leader's deceptive R12.5m book deal
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.20
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.86
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.69
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.71
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Platinum
1,055.33
-0.3%
Palladium
1,456.07
-1.1%
Gold
1,965.61
-0.3%
Silver
23.41
-0.9%
Brent Crude
75.99
+0.5%
Top 40
71,479
-1.8%
All Share
76,748
-1.6%
Resource 10
68,042
-1.3%
Industrial 25
105,543
-2.3%
Financial 15
14,867
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain...

17 May

'Where to next?': 83-year-old granny tackles Machu Picchu mere months after brain surgery
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

8h ago

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo